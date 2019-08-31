Pittsburgh
Pirates Pirates 59-77
11
August 31, 2019 - Final
Joe Musgrove
vs
Tim Melville
Colorado
Rockies Rockies 59-78
4
September 1, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Pit
Pirates
 2 3 0 2 0 0 3 0 1 11 18 0
Col
Rockies
 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 9 2
WP
Musgrove
9-12, 4.67
LP
Melville
1-1, 3.86
Home Runs
Newman 1 (10)
Bell 1 (35)
Osuna 1 (10)
Murphy 1 (12)
McMahon 1 (19)
WP Musgrove Pit (9-12)
LP Melville Col (1-1)

Bell hits 35th HR, Pirates clobber Rockies 11-4

DENVER (AP) One thought raced through Joe Musgrove's mind as he watched Kevin Newman launch the first pitch of the game into the seats.

''Hell yeah,'' the Pittsburgh starter said.

The Pirates have been having a lot of those moments against Colorado this weekend as their offense has battered Rockies pitchers for three games.

Josh Bell hit his 35th homer, one of three on the night for Pittsburgh in an 11-4 rout of Colorado on Saturday night.

The Pirates had 17 hits and have now recorded at least 15 in each game of the series, tying the franchise record for a three-game span set in 1936.

Newman has nine of Pittsburgh's 48 hits, including three homers, in 14 at-bats in the series, and this was his second leadoff shot. Jose Osuna also connected, and the Pirates won for the 14th time in 18 games at Coors Field. Pittsburgh will try for a four-game sweep Sunday.

''It's not like they're taking hitting pills and show up. They've been working to be better,'' manager Clint Hurdle said of his team. ''It's a combination of them getting pitches to hit and not missing them, and (the Rockies') rotation is not the rotation they started the year with. They're trying to do the best they can with what they got.''

Ryan McMahon and Daniel Murphy homered for the Rockies, who have lost five in a row and 11 of 13. A loss Sunday would be the second time in a week Colorado has been swept in a four-game series.

Colorado finished 9-19 in August during which the pitching staff posted a 6.36 ERA, the worst in franchise history for the month. Pitchers also tied a team record by allowing 56 home runs in August.

The Rockies are 19-44 since June 20th and have the second-worst record in the NL.

''I don't this period is going to effect this team,'' manager Bud Black said. ''You saw the last out of the game. You saw one of our best players (Trevor Story) get down the line. Ran his ass off.''

Not even the feel-good story of Tim Melville could help the Rockies on Saturday. In his first two starts since being recalled Aug. 21, the 29-year-old journeyman was 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA. After two innings and five runs - four earned - Saturday, his ERA was 3.21.

''A lot of stuff stayed up today and I had to make changes quicker,'' Melville said. ''I wasn't able to make changes and at this level you are exposed pretty easily.''

Newman connected off Melville (1-1) during a two-run first. The Pirates added three more in the second, two on a double by Bryan Reynolds.

Reynolds had three hits and a front-row seat for Newman's 426-foot blast leading off the game.

''I'm on deck just starting to get loose and he hits a homer and I'm like, `OK, here we go,''' Reynolds said. ''He's been doing it all year but it's safe to say he likes playing here. Every time he's up there he's getting a hit, hitting it over the fence.''

McMahon hit is 19th in the second and Colorado added another in the third, but Bell and Osuna had solo homers in the fourth off Wes Parsons to make it 7-2. Bell's 35 homers are a franchise record for a switch-hitter.

Musgrove (9-12) went six innings to get his first win in six starts thanks to another big lead early.

''I can't say enough about our offense,'' he said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: OF Gregory Polanco (left shoulder) was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list.

WAIVER WIRE

The Pirates claimed LHP Wei-Chung Wang off waivers from Oakland. Wang was 1-0 with a 3.33 ERA in 20 relief appearances with the Athletics. He is expected to join the team Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh LHP Steven Brault (3-3, 4.06) will make his second career start against the Colorado. The Rockies have not announced a starter for Sunday.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
@
  • The Rockies took two of three at Pittsburgh back in May, plating three runs in the first inning in those games. The Pirates have allowed 99 runs in the first inning this season, and the only MLB team to give up more in the first is the Giants with 101.
  • The Pirates' Bryan Reynolds is 13-for-32 (.406) in his last eight games and is up to 128 hits on the season. The last Pirates rookie with this many hits before September was Warren Morris, who had 130 hits in 1999. Morris reached his hit total in 426 at-bats, while Reynolds is currently at 388.
  • The Pirates' Joe Musgrove will make his 10th start since the All-Star Game on Saturday. He is 2-1 with a 2.64 ERA and an 0.88 WHIP in five of those outings since the break but is 0-4 with an 11.00 ERA and a 1.94 WHIP in the other four.
  • The Rockies have a major league-worst 6.36 ERA since the All-Star Game after posting a 5.16 ERA before the break. In 22 games since August 6, they have permitted six or more runs a major league-worst 16 times. The MLB average over that span is 7.7 per team.
  • There are nine NL batters with 10 or more multi-hit games this month and three of them are Rockies — Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story with 11 apiece and Nolan Arenado with 10. Story's 37 hits this month are one behind the Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos and the Mets' Amed Rosario for the NL lead in August.

