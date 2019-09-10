St. Louis
Cardinals Cardinals 81-63
1
September 10, 2019 - Final
Michael Wacha
vs
Chi Chi Gonzalez
Colorado
Rockies Rockies 61-84
2
September 11, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
StL
Cardinals
 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 0
Col
Rockies
 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 1
WP
Gonzalez
1-6, 6.56
LP
Wacha
6-7, 4.97
SV
Diaz
(2)
Home Runs
Arenado 1 (38)
WP Gonzalez Col (1-6)
LP Wacha StL (6-7)
S Diaz Col (2)

Arenado's 482-foot homer lifts Rockies over Cardinals 2-1

DENVER (AP) Nolan Arenado sent a ball soaring out of Coors Field, and the St. Louis Cardinals could not recover.

Arenado hit a 482-foot two-run homer that bounced out of the ballpark in the first inning, Chi Chi Gonzalez got his first big league win in four years and the Rockies beat St. Louis 2-1 on Tuesday night to slow the Cardinals' playoff push.

St. Louis, which had won 23 of 30 coming in, maintained a four-game lead in the NL Central over the second-place Chicago Cubs.

''Very, very weird,'' St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong said after a rare low-scoring game at Coors Field. ''We know runs come in bunches in this park. Obviously, we weren't on our game.''

St. Louis swept a four-game home series from Colorado two weeks ago, including a 6-0 win against Gonzalez on Aug. 25.

''Better command of his pitches,'' St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. ''He was keeping the ball down, working the corners and he had all of his pitches he looked like he was throwing for strikes and quality strikes.''

Given the early advantage, Gonzalez (1-6) allowed one run and four hits in six innings. The 27-year-old right-hander had been 0-6 with a 7.29 in nine starts and one relief appearance this year, and he had not won in the big leagues since Sept. 22, 2015, for Texas at Oakland.

''There was a lot of emotion,'' Gonzalez said. ''I'm just thankful to be out here, to be with this group of guys. It's a great clubhouse.''

Jairo Diaz got six outs and finished a six-hitter for second save.

Michael Wacha (6-7) allowed five hits in four innings and is winless in seven starts and two relief appearances since July 19.

Charlie Blackmon singled with one out in the first, and Arenado drove a changeup to left. Arenado's 38th home run this season gave him 110 RBIs this year and 500 extra-base hits in his career.

''That was probably one of the few changeups that just didn't really do anything,'' Wacha said. ''It just kind of stayed right there in the middle of the plate. And with him, he doesn't really ever miss those.''

Dexter Fowler doubled leading off the fourth and scored on Paul Goldschmidt's groundout. Gonzalez pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out ham in the fifth when pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter hit a soft liner to shortstop Trevor Story and Fowler grounded out.

St. Louis had runners on the corners in the seventh before Carlos Estevez relieved Bryan Shaw and struck out Harrison Bader and Jose Martinez.

NOT MEASURING UP

Arenado's drive was tied the third-longest in the major leagues this season, according to Statcast, trailing home runs by Texas' Nomar Mazara (505) and Rockies teammate Ian Desmond (486). Arenado is dubious of Statcast's measurements, citing a home run by Houston rookie Yordan Alvarez on Monday that was calculated at 415 feet.

''He hit it to the third deck in Houston. That ball might have gone a little farther than mine,'' Arenado said. As long as it's fair and goes out of the ballpark that's all that matters.''

Statcast calculates the distance a ball would travel if it had landed at ground level unobstructed.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: C Matt Wieters (left calf strain) is getting closer to returning. He has been out since Sept. 1 and has increased his baseball activities in recent days.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (left groin strain) threw a bullpen session on Saturday and is scheduled to have another one Wednesday. Freeland has been out since Aug. 22. ... Colorado is not sure whether OF David Dahl (right ankle sprain) will return this season.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Dakota Hudson (15-6, 3.40) will face Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (8-10, 7.19) in the second of the three-game series on Wednesday. Hudson is 11-2 in his last 14 starts while Senzatela has a 16.15 ERA in his last six outings.

MLB GAME BULLETS
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies
@
  • Colorado fell victim to a four-game sweep when it visited St. Louis from August 22-25, getting outscored 31-12 in the series. St. Louis has won seven of its last eight games against teams from the National League West.
  • The Cardinals have gone 23-7 since August 9, the second-best record in MLB in that span behind only the Braves (22-6). St. Louis' pitching has a 2.89 ERA and a .618 opponent OPS since that date, both best in MLB and well ahead of second-ranked Atlanta (3.56) and Los Angeles (.689), respectively.
  • The Rockies have lost six straight home games dating back to August 27. A loss in the series opener will tie Colorado's third-longest home losing streak in a season in franchise history (three streaks of seven). The longest streak by a Rockies team all-time is nine, in 1993, the franchise's first season.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has 29 home runs in his maiden season with the Cardinals. Only seven players have ever hit more home runs in their first season with the Redbirds: Jim Edmonds (42 in 2000), Albert Pujols (37 in 2001), Dick Allen (34 in 1970), Carlos Beltran (32 in 2012), Lance Berkman (31 in 2011), Jedd Gyorko (30 in 2016) and Ron Gant (30 in 1996).
  • Trevor Story has 30 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season, giving him totals of 118 and 62, respectively, for his career. Only three other players all-time have reached 100 homers and 60 steals in their first four seasons: Ryan Braun (128/63), Jose Canseco (111/71) and Orland Cepeda (122/65).

