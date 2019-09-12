St. Louis
Cardinals Cardinals 82-64
10
September 12, 2019 - Final
Miles Mikolas
vs
Tim Melville
Colorado
Rockies Rockies 62-85
3
September 12, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
StL
Cardinals
 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 10 11 0
Col
Rockies
 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 0
WP
Mikolas
9-13, 4.28
LP
Melville
2-2, 5.16
Home Runs
Fowler 1 (17)
Wong 1 (11)
Ozuna 1 (27)
Ravelo 1 (2)
Bader 1 (8)
Arenado 1 (39)
Fuentes 1 (1)
WP Mikolas StL (9-13)
LP Melville Col (2-2)

Fowler, Wong open with HRs, Cardinals beat Rockies 10-3

DENVER (AP) The St. Louis Cardinals had the upper hand from the start on a day the ball was flying out of Coors Field.

Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong opened the game with successive home runs and the Cardinals connected five times in all, beating the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Thursday.

Marcell Ozuna, Rangel Ravelo and Harrison Bader also homered for St. Louis, which holds a four-game lead over Chicago and Milwaukee atop the NL Central.

''A day game here, the ball always flies, but you've still got to put the barrel on it,'' said Fowler, who spent the first six years of his career with Colorado. ''It was good to get us started like that.''

Limited to a total of two runs in losing the first two games of the series at Coors Field, the Cardinals quickly bounced back.

Fowler drove the first pitch of the game from Tim Melville into the second deck and Wong followed with a drive that soared over the center field wall.

''I knew he wasn't going to throw me many fastballs,'' Fowler said. ''I looked at some video and he was throwing a lot of sliders, so I just hit the first one (fastball).''

Nolan Arenado homered and doubled to drive in a pair of runs for Colorado. Josh Fuentes hit his first big league home run.

Miles Mikolas (9-13) went five innings and allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one.

''They had some tough at bats, fouled a lot of balls off,'' Mikolas said. ''I did my best to keep the ball on the ground but they got a couple up in the air. It's kind of self-explanatory when that happens here. The ball can do some tricky things here but I think overall it was an OK outing.''

Colorado scored in the first on an RBI double by Arenado, but the Cardinals turned to the long ball again as Ravelo homered leading off the second.

St. Louis moved in front 4-1 on a sacrifice fly by Wong despite a fine play by Arenado. The star third baseman made a running over-the-shoulder catch in foul territory and turned and threw a one-hop strike to home, but a charging Bader knocked the ball loose from catcher Dom Nunez in a bang-bang play at the plate.

Ozuna led off the third with a home run against Melville (2-2).

''They jumped on Tim, no doubt about it, with the long ball,'' Rockies manager Bud Black said. ''Tough outing for him as far as five runs over three innings. But you've got to get the ball down. You've got to elevate pitches at times, but you've got to elevate it just high enough where swings get underneath it. That was the case this afternoon, with those four home runs off Tim.''

Leading 6-3 going into the ninth, the Cardinals broke through for four more runs as reliever Wade Davis walked two and hit Paul DeJong with a pitch before giving up a two-run double to Matt Carpenter. Jake McGee relieved and Andrew Knizner had an RBI single with another run coming home on a balk.

UMPIRE SHAKEN UP

Home plate umpire Gerry Davis was struck in the chin by a foul tip off the bat of Fuentes in the fourth. The ball hit Davis with such force that it knocked his mask to the ground. After being looked at by medical personnel, Davis was escorted into the clubhouse for further examination. He was replaced behind the plate by first base ump Brennan Miller, and the rest of the game was handled by three umps.

DOUBLE WHAMMY

Fowler also figured in the Cardinals' most recent two-homer start to a game. He and Tommy Pham hit successive home runs to open a game at Milwaukee on April 3, 2018.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: CF Ramiel Tapia was a late scratch from the starting lineup because of lingering soreness in his bruised right knee. Tapia left Wednesday night's game early after fouling a pitch off the inside of the knee.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Return home for a key series against NL Central Division rival Milwaukee with RHP Adam Wainwright (11-9, 4.16 ERA) slated to pitch Friday night's opener. Wainwright's 16 career wins against the Brewers are the most among active pitchers.

Rockies: RHP Jeff Hoffman (1-6, 7.06 ERA) is making his sixth start this season at home, where he has gone 1-3 with a 7.33 ERA as Colorado opens a series against San Diego. He's bidding for his first win since May 29 against Arizona.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies
@
  • Colorado fell victim to a four-game sweep when it visited St. Louis from August 22-25, getting outscored 31-12 in the series. St. Louis has won seven of its last eight games against teams from the National League West.
  • The Cardinals have gone 23-7 since August 9, the second-best record in MLB in that span behind only the Braves (22-6). St. Louis' pitching has a 2.89 ERA and a .618 opponent OPS since that date, both best in MLB and well ahead of second-ranked Atlanta (3.56) and Los Angeles (.689), respectively.
  • The Rockies have lost six straight home games dating back to August 27. A loss in the series opener will tie Colorado's third-longest home losing streak in a season in franchise history (three streaks of seven). The longest streak by a Rockies team all-time is nine, in 1993, the franchise's first season.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has 29 home runs in his maiden season with the Cardinals. Only seven players have ever hit more home runs in their first season with the Redbirds: Jim Edmonds (42 in 2000), Albert Pujols (37 in 2001), Dick Allen (34 in 1970), Carlos Beltran (32 in 2012), Lance Berkman (31 in 2011), Jedd Gyorko (30 in 2016) and Ron Gant (30 in 1996).
  • Trevor Story has 30 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season, giving him totals of 118 and 62, respectively, for his career. Only three other players all-time have reached 100 homers and 60 steals in their first four seasons: Ryan Braun (128/63), Jose Canseco (111/71) and Orland Cepeda (122/65).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message