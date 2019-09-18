New York
Mets Mets 79-73
7
September 18, 2019 - Final
Seth Lugo
vs
Jairo Diaz
Colorado
Rockies Rockies 66-87
4
September 18, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
NYM
Mets
 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 7 10 1
Col
Rockies
 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 4 11 0
WP
Lugo
7-4, 2.75
LP
Diaz
5-4, 4.50
Home Runs
McNeil 1 (22)
Alonso 1 (49)
Hilliard 2 (4)
WP Lugo NYM (7-4)
LP Diaz Col (5-4)

Alonso hits 49th HR, helps Mets rally in 9th to beat Rockies

DENVER (AP) Pete Alonso didn't need a big swing in the ninth inning - just a good eye.

Alonso hit his major league-leading 49th homer, then drew a bases-loaded walk during a four-run rally in the ninth that sent the New York Mets over the Colorado Rockies 7-4 Wednesday.

New York closed to three games behind the Cubs and Brewers for the second NL wild card when both teams lost later in the day. After winning two of three at Coors Field, the Mets have 10 games left this season starting with a three-game series in Cincinnati that opens Friday.

''We would've liked to have a sweep at this point, but taking a series is huge for us. We're going to grab as many games as we can and see where the dust settles,'' Alonso said. ''We still have an outside shot.''

Alonso hit a long solo home run to left field in the sixth. He moved within three homers for the most by a rookie, a mark set by Aaron Judge with 52 for the New York Yankees in 2017.

Jeff McNeil also went deep for the Mets, who set a franchise record with 225 home runs this season.

''We've still got some ball left so hopefully we can extend that a little bit,'' Alonso said.

Trailing 4-3 going into the ninth, the Mets tied it on Brandon Nimmo's third hit, an RBI single off Jairo Diaz (5-4). After a walk to McNeil loaded the bases, Joe Harvey relieved and walked Alonso on four pitches to put New York ahead.

''They don't want to have to groove a fastball to him when they fall behind,'' New York manager Mickey Callaway said. ''He puts the fear in guys and he should because he's a great hitter. That allows him to be a little more patient.''

Another run scored on a double-play grounder, and Seth Lugo (7-4) hit an RBI single in his first plate appearance of the season.

Lugo said he was waiting for an at-bat all year but his enthusiasm waned a bit when Harvey's first pitch to Alonso was high and inside.

''I saw him miss around Pete's face and with those shadows I wasn't too comfortable out there the first couple of pitches,'' Lugo said. ''I just didn't want to look dumb. I was staying short and see what happens.''

Rookie Sam Hilliard hit two home runs for the last-place Rockies, connecting both times off Noah Syndergaard. Hilliard's first homer went an estimated 447 feet to right-center and his second drive gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead. Hilliard was recalled on Aug. 27 and homered in his debut that night.

''It was a pitch I could handle and those are the ones you're not supposed to miss. I was fortunate enough to get a good swing on it,'' Hilliard said of his first home run.

Syndergaard went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on 10 hits and striking out six. Rene Rivera started at catcher - Syndergaard recently expressed his interest in pitching to someone other than regular starter Wilson Ramos.

Ramos pinch-hit for Rivera and drew a leadoff walk in the ninth to begin the Mets' rally.

McNeil hit his 22nd homer, tagging Jeff Hoffman in the first inning. Hoffman allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (right triceps tightness) will throw off a mound again, Callaway said. Gsellman was scheduled to play catch Wednesday.

TOUGH ENDING

Diaz moved into the closer's role after Wade Davis was ineffective and Scott Oberg went on the injured list, and he converted his previous four save opportunities before Wednesday's blown chance.

''Unfortunately, we've been here before, so we know how to handle it,'' third baseman Nolan Arenado said. ''Jairo has been really good for us but this is one of those hiccups. They had really good at-bats towards the end. You just have to give them credit.''

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (9-8, 2.61 ERA) pitches Friday night in Cincinnati. He is 2-1 with a 1.74 ERA in five career starts against the Reds.

Rockies: RHP Peter Lambert (3-6, 6.98) goes for his second consecutive win at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Lambert had gone without a victory in 15 straight starts before beating San Diego on Saturday.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
@
  • New York and Colorado meet for a three-game set, with the Mets taking two of three when these teams met from June 7-9. New York starters had a 1.89 ERA in that series and have posted a 1.70 ERA over their last 20 games against NL West opponents.
  • The Mets dropped two of three against the Dodgers over the weekend, scoring seven total runs. Their .125 batting average was their lowest in a three- or four-game series since hitting .116 in Oct. 2015, against the Nationals.
  • The Rockies swept the Padres in a three-game set, scoring at least 10 runs in all three games. Before that series, Colorado scored 10 or more runs three times in its previous 65 games. The Rockies hit .355 over the weekend after hitting .209 in their previous five home games.
  • Since returning from a month-long IL stint on Sept. 4, Robinson Cano is batting .400 with a 1.206 OPS. His .323 career batting average in September/October is fifth all time among players with at least 1500 Sept./Oct. at-bats.
  • Trevor Story hit two home runs Friday against the Padres, giving him 14 multi-homer games since entering the league in 2016, the most by any shortstop in that span. Before Friday, Story had gone 76 straight contests without a multi-homer game, the second-longest streak of his career.

