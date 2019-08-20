Milwaukee
Brewers Brewers 64-62
4
August 20, 2019 - Final
Jeremy Jeffress
vs
Tyler Webb
St. Louis
Cardinals Cardinals 67-57
9
August 20, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Mil
Brewers
 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 4 12 0
StL
Cardinals
 0 0 0 1 0 4 4 0 9 10 0
WP
Webb
1-1, 3.43
LP
Jeffress
3-4, 5.12
Home Runs
WP Webb StL (1-1)
LP Jeffress Mil (3-4)

Fowler drives in 4 runs in Cardinals 9-2 win over Brewers

ST. LOUIS (AP) Dexter Fowler was focused more on his team getting a win rather than his own production.

Fowler hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals past the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4 on Tuesday night in the second game of the series between NL Central contenders.

''It's awesome to win games like this,'' Fowler said. ''Any time you get division wins against a top-tier team in your division, that's a plus.''

Tyler Webb (1-1) earned his first major-league victory with one-third inning of work in his 79th career game. He struck out pitch-hitter Ben Gamel on four pitches. Six Cardinals combined to throw 170 pitches in the game.

The Cardinals have won nine of their last 11 games, while the Brewers have lost six of their last eight. St. Louis remained in first place by a half-game over the Chicago Cubs, who beat San Francisco 5-3. Third-place Milwaukee is four games back.

St. Louis broke the game open with a four-run sixth against three Milwaukee relievers. Jeremy Jeffress (3-4) loaded the bases. Alex Claudio came in and struck out Kolten Wong. Junior Guerra entered and walked Harrison Bader, who was recalled earlier in the day. After striking out pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter, Fowler hit a 3-2 pitch into short left field that fell between three Brewers for a double and a 5-2 lead.

''That was a huge play play,'' Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. ''I knew it had a chance and that it was falling fast. We got the carousel going. And we kept adding on from there.''

The Brewers believed the ball should have been caught.

''That was a tough ball to get to but I think we need to make that play,'' Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia said. ''I think that was the play of the game. If we make that play, everything changes. Somebody has to call that ball.''

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell agreed.

''Fowler just hit it between our guys,'' Counsell said. ''We didn't catch the ball and they scored a bunch of runs. Three guys going for it and nobody could get to it.''

Wong hit a two-run single in the seventh, making it 7-2. The Cardinals added two more runs when Fowler and Tommy Edman drew bases-loaded walks.

Milwaukee went ahead 2-1 in the sixth. A two-out, run-scoring single by Eric Thames off reliever John Gant was charged to rookie Ryan Helsley, who pitched 1 1/3 innings. Gant allowed back-to-back singles by Hernan Perez and Orlando Arcia for the second run before giving way to Webb.

Yadier Molina drove in the Cardinals' first run, scoring Marcell Ozuna in the fourth. St. Louis then loaded the bases with two outs. Lane Thomas hit for starter Michael Wacha but flew out to center.

''That's life in the National League I guess,'' Wacha said. ''You don't know how many opportunities you'll get in a game and that was his decision to make. Obviously, I was feeling good out there.''

Wacha struck out five, allowing three hits and a walk in throwing 73 pitches.

Milwaukee scored its final two runs in the eighth.

WALK THIS WAY

Six Milwaukee pitchers combined for nine walks. It was the most walks the Cardinals, who stranded 10 runners, have received in a game this season.

LOOK WHAT I GOT

Bader displayed his signature defensive skills. The speedy Bader ran in from deep center, dove and caught a sinking fly hit by Keston Hura just above the ground before landing hard in the sixth inning. Bader held up his glove the whole time to show he had the ball.

ROSTER MOVES

To make room for Bader, up from Triple-A Memphis, the Cardinals optioned rookie outfielder Randy Arozarena, 25, to the Redbirds. Bader, who appeared in 90 games with the Cardinals to begin the season, was batting .317 with seven home runs and 15 RBI in 16 games with Memphis. He was batting .195 with six home runs and 19 RBI at the time of his option. Arozarena had two hits in eight at-bats in his week with the Cardinals. He is batting a combined .349 with 10 homers and 42 RBIs in 80 games with Memphis and Double-A Springfield this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: OF Lorenzo Cain was back in the lineup. He did pinch-hit Monday and struck out. He sat out Milwaukee's Saturday and Sunday games in Washington. He tweaked his oblique in Friday's game against the Nationals.

Cardinals: OF Tyler O'Neill (left wrist strain) likely will head out Wednesday to Triple-A Memphis for a rehab assignment. He took batting practice Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-5, 3.76) Houser is 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in three career games against St. Louis. His April 22 start this season in St. Louis resulted in a 13-5 in which Houser went four innings, allowing five runs on nine hits, including two home runs.

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-8, 4.33) has nine career home victories over the Brewers are his most against any opponent and his 16 wins overall against Milwaukee are tied for tied for first (with Cubs) for his most wins against any opponent.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals
@
  • While Milwaukee won five of the first six games of this series in 2019, St. Louis has since won four in a row. The Brewers have hit 2.5 home runs per game against the Cardinals this season — the only team to average more against any opponent (min. 10 games played) is the Yankees (3.2 versus Orioles).
  • The Brewers have allowed 30 runs on 37 hits over their last two games. The last team in MLB to allow these totals over any two-game span was the Mariners in 2015. The Brewers' last time allowing these totals over a two-game span came in 2007.
  • The Cardinals split a four-game series with the Reds, scoring 18 combined runs in the two wins and one run in each of the two losses. The Cards average 2.35 runs in losses this season, 29th in MLB.
  • In his last two games, Mike Moustakas has six hits, three home runs and eight RBI. The only others to meet these marks in any two-game span in 2019 are Gio Urshela, Nelson Cruz and Brandon Crawford.
  • Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and drove in five runs in the last series. He now has 12 home runs and 31 RBI since the All-Star break (t-4th and t-3rd in the NL, respectively) after totaling 16 home runs and 38 RBI prior to the break (t-33rd and t-63rd in the NL, respectively).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message