Cincinnati
Reds Reds 63-70
August 30, 2019 - Postponed
Trevor Bauer
vs
Dakota Hudson
St. Louis
Cardinals Cardinals 73-59
August 31, 2019 - Postponed
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Cin
Reds
 0 0 0
StL
Cardinals
 0 0 0
Home Runs

Cardinals' Hudson seeks to continue success vs. Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals will send one of baseball's hottest pitchers against one of the game's hottest hitters Friday night when they host the Cincinnati Reds to open a four-game series.

Dakota Hudson (13-6, 3.47 ERA) has won his last three starts while pitching 18 1/3 scoreless innings. He has walked nine batters but allowed just seven hits during that span.

Hudson is 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA in three starts against the Reds this season. His career ERA against Cincinnati is 3.32 in four appearances.

The Reds offense is led by rookie outfielder Aristides Aquino, who became the first big-leaguer to hit 13 homers in his first 100 at-bats.

"It's ridiculous, man. I'm really happy for him," Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart told MLB.com. "He made a wholesale swing change from last year to this year. Obviously, the results speak for themselves, but he's an infectious guy. He's got an infectious personality. He keeps everybody smiling and laughing. I'm really happy that, one, he's on our team and two, he's had the start that he's had. It's been really cool to watch."

Aquino hit his 14th homer, a two-run shot, Thursday night in a 4-3 loss to the Marlins. That set a National League rookie record for home runs in a month.

The Cardinals lost 4-1 in Milwaukee on Wednesday to snap a six-game winning streak. But they have won 15 of their last 19 games, and they will try to sustain that momentum after enjoying their first day off since Aug. 8.

They lead the NL Central by 1 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs.

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong is back in the regular lineup after recovering from a bruised toe. He is 6-for-9 with two doubles, that homer and three RBIs in his last three games.

Wong is batting .362 in August with a .436 on-base percentage.

"At this point, with how we've been playing, you don't want to miss out," he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Especially when I'm contributing like I am, I want to be in there. I want to be helping. I want to be playing. I want to be a part of this. I want to be doing whatever I can to keep us at the top."

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has hit safely in six consecutive games, going 12-for-23 during that span. He regained his hitting stroke after recovering from a torn thumb tendon.

"He's playing well," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told the Post-Dispatch. "He's got a strong desire to compete, which we want to reward and always want him out there. Here's the thing: He missed a month. So this is a guy who prepares to catch 162 games. When he missed a month, he feels like he's gotten his rest. So, (that) definitely factors in."

The Reds will open the series with Trevor Bauer (10-11, 4.34) on the mound. He is 1-3 with a 7.62 ERA in five starts since arriving in a trade with the Cleveland Indians.

In one career start against the Cardinals, back in 2015, Bauer allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings in a 2-1 loss. So he will be seeing lots of unfamiliar faces in this start.

The Reds, who won three of four games against the Marlins, are in fourth place in the division 10 1/2 games back of the Cardinals. They are nine games back of the NL's second wild-card spot.

--Field Level Media

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
@
  • The Cardinals hold a 9-6 edge over the Reds in this season's series, but the teams have alternated wins and losses over the last seven matchups. St. Louis has scored three or more runs in all nine wins, but scored two or fewer in each of the six losses.
  • Cincinnati won three of four against Miami, hitting nine home runs in the four game set. The Reds have scored 54.4 percent of their runs this month via the home run, the highest percentage in the NL and fourth-highest mark in MLB.
  • St. Louis took two of three in Milwaukee this week and lead the NL Central by 1.5 games over the Cubs. The Cardinals have gone 20-7 (.741) against NL Central foes since the All-Star Break, second best in baseball in that span — only the Indians (18-6, .750) have been better.
  • Aristides Aquino hit two home runs against the Marlins, giving him 14 since making his season debut on August 1. His 14 longballs this month tie Greg Vaughn (September 1999) and Frank Robinson (August 1962) for the most home runs by a Red in a single month.
  • Yadier Molina enters the weekend riding a six-game hitting streak in which he's gone 12-for-24 with three home runs. The veteran backstop is slashing .321/.397/.518 in 15 games since returning from the IL after slashing .261/.286/.368 prior to suffering a thumb injury on July 6.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message