Chicago
White Sox White Sox 42-45
1
July 12, 2019 - Final
Ivan Nova
vs
Mike Fiers
Oakland
Athletics Athletics 52-41
5
July 13, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CWS
White Sox
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 10 1
Oak
Athletics
 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 5 13 0
WP
Fiers
10-3, 3.61
LP
Nova
4-8, 5.60
SV
Hendriks
(6)
Home Runs
Canha 1 (13)
Laureano 1 (17)
Profar 1 (11)
WP Fiers Oak (10-3)
LP Nova CWS (4-8)
S Hendriks Oak (6)

Fiers wins seventh straight as A's top White Sox 5-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Mike Fiers stayed busy during the All-Star break and made three trips to the Coliseum to stay on his normal pitching routine.

The payoff? A seventh consecutive win that inched the Athletics a little closer to first-place Houston in the AL West.

Fiers pitched into the eighth inning without allowing a run, Oakland hit three solo home runs and the Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Friday night.

''I didn't want to take off too long and get out of rhythm,'' Fiers said. ''We had the break but I still have a job to do. It paid off because I felt really good.''

Fiers (9-3) allowed eight hits and struck out four in 7 2/3 innings to remain unbeaten over the past two months. Fiers, whose streak began with his second career no-hitter on May 7 against Cincinnati, pitched with runners on base in nearly every inning but worked out of trouble each time.

Yusmeiro Petit and Joakim Soria combined to retire three batters. Liam Hendriks struck out Yoan Moncada with runners on first and third for his sixth save.

''There's still a lot of value in a starter that might not throw too terribly hard but a guy that you can throw a lot of pitches with and can do some different things and get you different looks,'' Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. ''He might not strike out 10 guys and overpower you but in his own way he does.''

Ramon Laureano, Jurickson Profar and Mark Canha went deep for the A's. Laureano and Profar went back-to-back in the second inning, the sixth time this season that Melvin's club has hit consecutive home runs.

Marcus Semien had an RBI triple and Matt Chapman singled twice. Every A's starting position player collected at least one hit.

Oakland has won eight of 10 and moved within six games of Houston in the AL West.

Moncada had three singles for Chicago to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. The White Sox have lost six of their last seven games at the Coliseum.

''We strung some things together but we weren't able to get a big hit or put any runs across,'' Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. ''(Fiers) seemed to be able to get himself out of some jams. He pitched very well.''

The A's backed Fiers by homering in their 13th consecutive game, matching their season high.

Laureano hit his 17th home run on a 2-2 pitch from Chicago starter Ivan Nova, a towering drive into the second deck in left field. Two pitches later Profar hit his 11th homer to right field. Canha homered off Nova in the sixth.

''We feel good throughout our lineup,'' Melvin said. ''It's not like we have to take a break and swing back around to the top of the lineup to feel like we have to score runs.''

NOVA'S NIGHT

Nova (4-8) beat the Chicago Cubs in his last outing to halt a seven-start winless streak but couldn't make it two in a row. The right-hander allowed 10 hits and four runs in six innings.

''We didn't get the results that we wanted but we feel good about it,'' Nova said. ''The first two months really killed me but I'm pitching better.''

ROSTER MOVE

The White Sox called up first baseman A.J. Reed from Triple-A Charlotte before the game. Reed, who was claimed off waivers from Houston on Monday, went 1 for 4 as Chicago's designated hitter.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (shoulder surgery) will start for Double-A Stockton on Saturday. RHP Jharel Cotton (elbow surgery, hamstring surgery) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Oakland RHP Chris Bassitt (5-4, 4.29 ERA) is winless in two career starts against the White Sox. White Sox manager Rick Renteria has not named a starting pitcher, although RHP Dylan Covey (1-4, 4.58) is expected to be activated off the injured list to make the start.

--

More AP MLB:�https://apnews.com/tag/MLB�and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics
@
  • The White Sox have gone 3-10 against the A's since 2017, their worst record against any AL opponent in that span. They've lost five straight in Oakland dating back to July 2017 after winning eight of their previous nine games in Oakland.
  • After going 33-62 (.347) in the first half last season, the White Sox posted a 42-44 (.488) record heading into the break this season. That +.141 win percentage improvement is the second-largest first-half improvement in baseball this season, behind only the Twins (.468 last season, .629 this season).
  • Since June 17, the A's have gone 14-5, a half-game behind the Yankees (14-4) and Nationals (14-4) for the best record in MLB in that span. The Oakland pitching staff has posted a 3.19 ERA in that span, second only to the Nationals (3.18).
  • Tim Anderson is hitting .317 this season after batting just .240 last season, while Yoan Moncada is hitting .308 this year compared to .235 last season. Among batting title qualifiers both this season and last season, the duo has the largest and third-largest improvement in baseball, respectively — Cody Bellinger (+.076) ranks second.
  • Since throwing a no-hitter on May 7, Mike Fiers has gone 5-0 with a 2.66 ERA. Nine of his 10 starts in that span have been quality starts, tied for third-most in baseball; only Washington's Max Scherzer and Texas' Lance Lynn (11 each) have more.

