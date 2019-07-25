Texas
Rangers Rangers 52-51
11
July 25, 2019 - Final
Ariel Jurado
vs
Brett Anderson
Oakland
Athletics Athletics 59-46
3
July 26, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Tex
Rangers
 0 0 0 0 5 5 1 0 0 11 13 1
Oak
Athletics
 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0
WP
Jurado
6-6, 4.83
LP
Anderson
9-6, 4.05
Home Runs
Santana 1 (14)
WP Jurado Tex (6-6)
LP Anderson Oak (9-6)

Santana's slam, 6 RBIs power Rangers past scuffling A's 11-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Having smacked his first grand slam to get within reach of hitting for the cycle, Danny Santana acknowledged swinging hard for a triple in the eighth inning.

A little too hard.

Santana struck out in his final at-bat, the only blemish on what he called the best night of his career. The outfielder drove in a career-high six runs as the slumping Texas Rangers routed the Oakland Athletics 11-3 on Thursday.

''I knew that I was missing it,'' Santana said through a translator. ''I just wanted to hit the ball hard to see if I made it.''

Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits and scored twice. Shin-Soo Choo and Delino DeShields added two hits apiece during the Rangers' highest-scoring game in nearly seven weeks.

Texas won after placing outfielder Joey Gallo on the injured list following wrist surgery earlier in the day. The All-Star slugger will miss at least a month.

Santana propelled the Rangers to only their second win in 11 games. He singled in the first inning and had a two-run double as part of a five-run fifth against A's starter Brett Anderson.

With the bases loaded in the sixth, Santana homered off reliever Wei-Chung Wang. He struck out swinging against Brian Schlitter in the eighth.

''This has been the best game that I have had in my whole career,'' Santana said. ''Before, I tried to pound the ball, get on base, steal bases. Now what I'm doing, what's making the difference, is I'm trying to hit the ball hard.''

Ramon Laureano singled in two runs for Oakland. The A's have lost four of five and hold a half-game lead for the second AL wild card.

Ariel Jurado (6-6) overcame a shaky start and allowed three runs on three hits in seven innings for his first win since June 27. Jurado struck out six, walked two and retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced.

''The first inning it looked like he was a little tentative, kind of feeling for his pitches,'' Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. ''From the second inning on it looked like he said, `I have to go after these guys.' And you see the results.''

Anderson (9-6) gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander was activated from the paternity list before the game.

''Under different circumstances I'd be a little more upset,'' Anderson said. ''I can't be too upset because I just had a kid, who's healthy, and a wife who's healthy. Things change when you have a kid.''

SERIOUS INDIFFERENCE

After drawing a one-out walk in the eighth and with the Rangers in a defensive shift, Oakland's Marcus Semien took second without drawing a throw and then kept jogging when he noticed Texas had no one covering third.

ODOR'S DEFENSE

Texas second baseman Rougned Odor took away a hit from A's slugger Khris Davis in the seventh when he made a sliding stop on the outfield grass and fired a one-hop throw to first baseman Logan Forsythe.

ROSTER MOVES

Willie Calhoun was called up from Triple-A Nashville to replace Gallo on the roster. Texas also acquired pitcher Shane Carle from the Atlanta Braves for cash, then optioned the 27-year-old right-hander to Nashville. Carle was 4-2 with a 5.13 ERA in 20 games, including one start, at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Braves organization. He was designated for assignment Wednesday by Atlanta. Right-hander Kyle Dowdy was activated off the injured list by Texas and designated for assignment.

A's catcher Nick Hundley also was activated off the injured list and designated for assignment. Hundley had been out since June 8 with back spasms and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on June 18. Right-hander Tanner Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Gallo left Tuesday's game in Seattle because of soreness in his wrist. After undergoing X-rays and an MRI, he returned to Texas, where Dr. Thomas DiLiberti removed a fractured hook of the hamate bone in Gallo's wrist.

Athletics: OF Stephen Piscotty (sprained right knee) took batting practice and ran in the outfield before the game. Piscotty is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the next few days.

UP NEXT

Texas RHP Lance Lynn (12-6, 3.93 ERA) takes a two-game losing streak into Friday night's start at the Coliseum. Oakland RHP Daniel Mengden (5-1, 4.65) is unbeaten in five starts since returning from the injured list. Mengden lost both his starts against Texas last season.

---

More AP MLB:�https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
@
  • The A's have won six of nine meetings with the Rangers this season and swept a three-game series from Texas in Oakland from April 22-24. The Rangers have lost six straight in Oakland and are 4-18 there since 2017, the worst record of any MLB team on the road against a divisional opponent during that span.
  • Texas enters this series having lost nine of 10, and its .202 batting average and .249 on-base percentage during that period are both the lowest in the majors. The Rangers have gotten 61.1 percent of their runs from homers in those 10 games, the second-highest mark in MLB (Rays, 67.4).
  • Matt Olson owns a 1.070 OPS on the road and a .723 OPS at home, the fourth-largest difference in the majors this season (min. 275 PA; road better). Olson is batting just .218 at the Coliseum but has hit safely in eight straight home games.
  • Rougned Odor has gone 37 games and 133 at-bats since his last home run against the A's on April 7, 2017. Odor's .119 average at the Coliseum since 2017 is the lowest of any MLB player there (min. 50 PA).
  • After batting a combined .185 on the road in May and June, Shin-Soo Choo is 12-for-36 (.333) with three homers during a nine-game road hitting streak to begin July.

