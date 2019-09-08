Detroit
Tigers Tigers 42-100
1
September 8, 2019 - Final
Daniel Norris
vs
Sean Manaea
Oakland
Athletics Athletics 84-59
3
September 8, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Det
Tigers
 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 1
Oak
Athletics
 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 7 0
WP
Manaea
1-0, 0.75
LP
Norris
3-12, 4.72
SV
Hendriks
(19)
Home Runs
Stewart 1 (9)
WP Manaea Oak (1-0)
LP Norris Det (3-12)
S Hendriks Oak (19)

Manaea, Athletics win 3-1, send Tigers to 100th loss

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Sean Manaea realizes he will need time to regain arm strength. Until he does, he is comfortable relying on a deceptive delivery and sneaky fastball.

Manaea matched his career high by striking out 10 in his second start following shoulder surgery, and the Oakland Athletics beat Detroit 3-1 on Sunday to give the Tigers their first 100-loss season since 2003.

''I'm trying to throw hard again but if it's not there, it's more about the conviction that I have with my pitches,'' Manaea said. ''I got a couple swings and misses with 89 mph. If that's what it takes then that's what I've got. I can't be greedy and be upset that I'm not throwing 95, 97. I'm just working with what I've got.''

Manaea (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on Sept. 1, his first big league outing since winning at Minnesota on Aug. 24 last year.

He allowed two hits over seven innings against the Tigers, who didn't get a hit until Christian Stewart homered leading off the fifth. The 27-year-old left-hander struck out seven of his first 11 batters, including Dawel Lugo to end the first after back-to-back walks by Jeimer Candelario and Ronny Rodriguez.

Manaea worked around a leadoff double in the sixth, then needed just six pitches to work through the seventh. He has a 0.75 ERA after two starts.

''I've never seen anyone throw a fastball like his, up and out the zone, that gets so many swings,'' A's catcher Josh Phegley said. ''He feels that he can blow his 90 mph by anybody so he's like, `I'm just going to throw it in the zone.' That's what he does. He forces teams to swing the bat.''

Khris Davis had a two-run double for Oakland, which remained one game behind Tampa Bay for the top AL wild card and 1 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland for the second wild card.

''It looks like it's going to take 95 (wins) to get in,'' A's manager Bob Melvin said. ''It's pretty strong and top-heavy. You don't want to get bogged down with how many you think you need to win. You just try to win every day and count them up at the end.''

The Tigers don't like their math.

At 42-100, Detroit is headed to its poorest record since going 43-119 in 2003, the team record for losses. Baltimore, Miami, Kansas City and Toronto also are on pace to lose 100 games; the big league record of four clubs was set in 2002.

''We don't try to use any excuses around here. Everybody's got to step up, but as long as they're playing the game like they're playing and giving everything they have, the 100 losses means absolutely nothing to me,'' Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said.

Yusmeiro Petit pitched around a walk in the eighth and Liam Hendriks threw a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 24 chances, completing a two-hitter.

Oakland won six of seven games against Detroit this season.

Semien doubled and scored on Mark Canha's groundout in the first, and Davis stopped an 0-for-19 slide in the fourth with a double off Drew VerHagenth.

Detroit starter Daniel Norris (3-12) was removed after three innings for his sixth straight start, part of the Tigers' plan to limit his workload.

QUICK CHANGE

Within minutes following the final out workers from the Oakland Coliseum descended onto the field to begin changing to a football configuration for Monday night's game between the Raiders and Denver Broncos. This is the final season the A's will share the venue with the Raiders, the last dual MLB-NFL stadium.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Jordy Mercer (right wrist) went 0 for 3 after missing two games, ending his eight-game hitting streak.

Athletics: Ramon Laureano was given a planned day off. Laureano came out of Saturday's game with cramps in his right leg, one day after coming off the injured list.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Edwin Jackson (3-9, 9.16 ERA) enters Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees needing two strikeouts to reach 1,500. Jackson has lost his last four starts.

Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers (14-3, 3.51) has won a career-high 12 straight decisions heading into Monday's start against AL West-leading Houston. That's one shy of the Oakland record set by Hall of Famer Catfish Hunter in 1973.

---

More AP MLB:�https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics
@
  • The A's and the Tigers will resume a game that was suspended in the 7th inning on May 19. Oakland is currently leading the game, 5-3, and the only home run hit in the game came off the bat of Nicholas Castellanos, who is no longer with the Tigers.
  • The A's are coming off a three-game sweep over the Angels, and enter this series in the second Wild Card spot in the AL, half a game behind Tampa Bay and one game clear of Cleveland. Oakland's +127 run differential this season is the highest by any team currently not leading its division.
  • Brandon Dixon swatted his team-leading 15th home run of the season in Detroit's 6-4 win over Kansas City on Thursday. Every other team in MLB has at least one player with 20 home runs besides the Tigers.
  • Marcus Semien went 4-for-4 with three runs scored in Oakland's win over the Angels on Thursday. Semien is the just the second A's shortstop ever to post 25+ HR and 100+ runs in a season, joining Miguel Tejada who did so in three straight seasons from 2000-02.
  • This will be Homer Bailey's 10th start with the A's — in his first five starts with the team, Bailey posted an 8.17 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP, however, in his last four starts, Bailey is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message