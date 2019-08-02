San Diego
Padres Padres 51-58
5
August 2, 2019 - Final
Eric Lauer
vs
Dustin May
Los Angeles
Dodgers Dodgers 72-40
2
August 3, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
SD
Padres
 0 1 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 5 14 0
LAD
Dodgers
 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 1
WP
Lauer
6-8, 4.43
LP
May
0-1, 4.76
SV
Yates
(32)
Home Runs
Bellinger 1 (36)
WP Lauer SD (6-8)
LP May LAD (0-1)
S Yates SD (32)

Padres' Lauer continues mastery of Dodgers in 5-2 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) Eric Lauer can boast about something not many major league pitchers currently can: an unbeaten record against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The San Diego left hander improved to 4-0 against the Dodgers as the Padres rallied for a 6-2 victory in Los Angeles on Friday night.

''We've seen him numerous times and it seems like he saves his best for us,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Lauer (6-8) allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts for his first victory since June 3. He has a 1.72 earned run average in six starts against the Dodgers. According to Sportradar, that is the lowest ERA among active pitchers who have made six or more starts against LA. He is also the only one that is unbeaten.

''I like the intensity of the game and feel of the stadium,'' Lauer said. ''I like that little bit extra to it because it feels like a rivalry game to me.''

Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers supplied three hits apiece to ruin Dustin May's big-league debut. Kirby Yates picked up his NL-leading 32nd save.

Cody Bellinger supplied the Dodgers' lone highlight, becoming the fastest player in franchise history to reach 100 home runs. Bellinger's two-run shot to center in the fourth inning - his 36th, which ties him for the lead in the NL - came in his 401st game and surpasses Mike Piazza, who accomplished it in 422 games.

''I didn't know it was my 100th until I was told in the dugout. Hopefully I can keep going,'' Bellinger said.

Lauer didn't allow a hit the first three innings. Max Muncy's single gave Los Angeles its first baserunner and he came home when Bellinger drove Lauer's fastball over the wall in center.

Myers had his second three-hit game of the season and has hit safely in his last six games. He has multiple hits in three of his last six after going 30 games without any.

With the Padres sending Franmil Reyes to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade, Myers is making the most of his opportunities now that he a regular spot in the lineup.

''I know it has been a hard road for Wil for a while, but he can play. Him being in the mix is better for us,'' Padres manager Andy Greene said.

Hosmer, who is 6 for 13 the last four games, tied it at 2 in the sixth with a single. Josh Naylor then supplied the go-ahead hit with a two-run double to chase May. Dodgers' center fielder Kristopher Negron tried to make a running leap at the wall, but it went off the top of his glove.

May struggled early and allowed an unearned run on three hits and was at 42 pitches after two innings. The right-hander - nicknamed ''Gingergaard'' due to his flowing red hair and a fastball that has been compared to Mets' power hurler Noah Syndergaard - settled down over the next three innings before tiring in the sixth.

May (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts.

''I thought he held his composure,'' Roberts said. ''That first and second inning there was some traffic, but limited damage. I felt that last inning his pitch count was right where he needed to be and that he could get out of it.''

BELLINGER WATCH

Bellinger is the fifth-fastest player to reach 100 home runs and 200 or more walks at 401 games. Ryan Howard was the fastest at 343 games, followed by Ralph Kiner (376), Joey Gallo (382) and Eddie Mathews (397).

Over the past 10 seasons, only Joey Gallo (377) and Giancarlo Stanton (400) have reached 100 homers quicker.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP Jose Castillo (left flexor strain) will make a rehab appearance for Class A Lake Elsinore on Saturday. He could join the team for the first time this season if that goes well.

Dodgers: CF A.J. Pollock was not in the lineup after leaving Thursday's game due to a groin strain.

UP NEXT

Padres: Rookie RHP Cal Quantrill (4-2, 3.57 ERA) makes his first start against the Dodgers.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (9-2, 2.85 ERA) is has a 2-0 career record vs. San Diego. He is holding Padres' hitters to a .098 average.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
@
  • The Padres lost five of the first six meetings this season against the Dodgers before winning three straight on the road earlier this month. San Diego hasn't won four in a row in Los Angeles in a single season since a five-game run in 2006 and last won a season series against the Dodgers in 2010.
  • One day after becoming the first team to 70 wins, the MLB-leading Dodgers tacked on another with Wednesday's 5-1 victory in Colorado. Los Angeles' 71 wins though 110 games are tied for the second-highest total by an NL team since 2005 (2017 Dodgers — 78 wins).
  • Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles left the Padres with an 8-16 record for July. San Diego opened the season 3-1 in March, then went 14-12 in April, 13-14 in May and 12-14 in June. The Padres' starting pitchers ranked 13th in the NL in July with a 5.37 ERA after compiling a 4.27 ERA prior to the month.
  • Clayton Kershaw, Thursday's scheduled starter, went 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA and an MLB-best .159 opponent batting average (minimum 25 IP) in July. He's allowed three earned runs or fewer in 17 consecutive starts vs. the Padres, tied for the third-longest such streak against any single opponent since 2010.
  • Manny Machado leads the NL in OPS (1.076) and slugging (.696) since June 13 (min. 100 PA) and is tied for the NL-lead with 16 home runs during that span. He's hit four of his 26 home runs this season against the Dodgers, tied for his most vs. any opponent (Braves, Cardinals). Machado is 4-for-9 with two homers lifetime vs. Kershaw.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message