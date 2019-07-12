Seattle
Mariners Mariners 39-56
0
July 12, 2019 - Final
Mike Leake
vs
Felix Pena
Los Angeles
Angels Angels 46-46
13
July 13, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Sea
Mariners
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
LAA
Angels
 7 2 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 13 0
WP
Pena
7-2, 4.32
LP
Leake
7-8, 4.60
Home Runs
Trout 1 (29)
Upton 1 (4)
WP Pena LAA (7-2)
LP Leake Sea (7-8)

Angels' Cole, Peña combine for no-hitter against Mariners

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Taylor Cole and Felix Pena of the Los Angeles Angels pitched the second combined no-hitter in franchise history, beating the Seattle Mariners 13-0 Friday night in the team's first home game since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

It is the second no-hitter in the majors this season. Oakland's Mike Fiers no-hit Cincinnati on May 7. It is the 13th combined no-hitter in MLB history and the first since the Dodgers did it against San Diego on May 4, 2018, in Monterrey, Mexico.

Mallex Smith ended the game with a sharp grounder to second baseman Luis Rengifo, who threw to Justin Bour for the final out and the 11th no-hitter in Angels franchise history.

The Angels charged from the dugout and gathered in celebration near home plate. Then, all the Angels players, who were wearing Skaggs' No. 45 on their jersey, covered the pitching mound with the jerseys as a tribute to Skaggs, on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday.

''I feel like this is partly Skaggsy's no-hitter,'' manager Brad Ausmus said. ''I don't think it's something that even crosses your mind, on a night that you're honoring a fallen teammate that you could score 13 runs or throw a no-hitter.''

Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Texas on July 1. Skaggs' mother, Debbie, threw out the first pitch during an emotional pregame ceremony which included a 45-second moment of silence after a tribute video was played.

Skaggs' close friend, Mike Trout, was the offensive hero for the Angels with three hits and six RBIs. In his first at-bat, he hit a Mike Leake sinker 450 feet over the wall in center field on the first pitch for a two-run homer and his AL-leading 29th of the season as the Angels put up seven in the opening frame.

''Fletch (David Fletcher) had a great at-bat, hit a double. I got a good pitch to hit, and it went out,'' Trout said.

Trout added a two-run double to left later in the inning to extend the lead to 7-0. He was the first LA player to have two extra-base hits in the first inning since Jim Edmonds in 1994.

''You can't make this stuff up. He's probably up there saying we're nasty,'' said Trout, using what was one of Skaggs' favorite sayings.

Right-handers Cole and Pena combined for eight strikeouts and retired the first 13 batters. The only Seattle player to reach base was designated hitter Omar Narvaez, who walked with one out in the fifth inning.

Cole was the opener and went two innings, striking out two on 22 pitches, including 13 strikes. He joins Babe Ruth and Roy Oswalt as only starting pitchers to toss two-or-fewer innings as part of a no-hitter.

Pena worked the final seven innings - matching a career high - and struck out six with one walk. The right-hander threw 81 pitches, 52 strikes.

Pena got some help in the sixth inning when third baseman Matt Theiss made a diving stop to glove Mac Williamson's grounder and throw him out at first.

''It certainly was the Angels night. We did nothing offensively,'' Seattle manager Scott Servais said. ''Pena had a really good slider and our guys continued to swing over top of them.''

''For sure I felt him,'' said Pena of Skaggs. ''Every time I was on the mound, I was trying to remember the words he said to me. Focus, focus.''

It is the first Angels no-hitter since Jared Weaver accomplished the feat against Minnesota on May 2, 2012.

The only other combined no-hitter by Los Angeles was by Mark Langston and Mike Witt, which also happened against Seattle on April 11, 1990. The Angels join the Orioles as the only franchises to have multiple combined no-hitters

It is the fourth time that the Mariners have been no hit and the first since Philip Humber of the Chicago White Sox threw a perfect game on April 21, 2012.

Los Angeles sent 13 batters to the plate in the first and had eight hits. It is the first time in 283 major-league starts that Leake has not made it out of the first inning. The right-hander allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hits.

It was the first time since Aug. 7 of last season against Detroit that the Angels had scored seven runs in the first.

Justin Upton, who had two hits, added a solo shot in the seventh inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Mitch Haniger (ruptured testicle) has a doctor's appointment next week and has not done any baseball activities. ... RHP Felix Hernandez (right shoulder strain) will throw a bullpen session on Monday.

Angels: C Jonathan Lucroy was placed on the seven-day concussion list retroactive to Tuesday. Kevan Smith was activated from the injured list and will split time with Dustin Garneau at catcher. ... IF Zack Cozart (torn labrum) will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder Wednesday. The surgery will not fix the labrum but will fix the area around it to help ease the pain.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Will go with an opener before handing the ball to LHP Wade LeBlanc (5-2, 4.66 ERA). LeBlanc is 3-0 with a 2.97 ERA in seven appearances following an opener.

Angels: RHP Matt Harvey (2-4, 7.50 ERA) will make his first start since May 23. He has been on the injured list with an upper back strain.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
@
  • After opening the season 11-1 on the road, Seattle has gone 9-25 — tied with Baltimore for the AL's worst road record since April 21. However, the Mariners have won nine of their last 12 games in Anaheim.
  • Seattle's 160 home runs are the third most any team has ever had at the All-Star break behind this year's Twins (166) and last season's Yankees (161). The Mariners haven't hit 160 home runs in an entire season in 25 of their 43 years of existence.
  • The Angels have allowed a home run in 22 consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history and longest in the majors this season. The only longer streaks in the last 20 years were all stretches of exactly 26 games by the 2001 Astros, 2004 Mariners and 2017 Orioles.
  • Dee Gordon has only two stolen bases in his last 19 games and is at 15 on the season. He'll need to match that total in the second half to avoid his first season of less than 30 steals since 2013. Gordon and Billy Hamilton are the only players to have swiped 30 bags in each of the past five seasons.
  • Shohei Ohtani has a .712 slugging percentage since the start of June, second best among AL qualifiers behind Mike Trout (.730). Ohtani had only a .363 slugging percentage in 20 games in May.

