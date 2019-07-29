Baltimore
Orioles Orioles 35-71
1
July 29, 2019 - Final
David Hess
vs
Chris Paddack
San Diego
Padres Padres 50-56
8
July 30, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Bal
Orioles
 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 1
SD
Padres
 2 0 0 3 0 0 3 0 8 10 2
WP
Paddack
7-5, 2.78
LP
Hess
1-10, 7.31
Home Runs
Tatis Jr. 1 (18)
Reyes 1 (27)
Hosmer 2 (15)
Urias 1 (1)
WP Paddack SD (7-5)
LP Hess Bal (1-10)

Tatis, Reyes, Hosmer lead homer parade in Padres' 8-1 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. drove David Hess' first pitch out of the ballpark and barely had time to put away his batting helmet when Franmil Reyes homered on the second pitch.

The back-to-back homers on the first two pitches were a franchise first and set the tone for the San Diego Padres, who scored all their runs on long balls in an 8-1 victory against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Eric Hosmer connected twice and drove in five runs, and Luis Urias also went deep for the Padres, who hit four homers off Hess and five overall. The long balls carried rookie Chris Paddack (7-5) to his second victory in three starts.

''It's amazing. It created, from the beginning of the game, just something special,'' said Tatis, the 20-year-old son of the former major league infielder. ''It's part of my job. I take that so serious. I know when I go off, my teammates go off. Every time I go there, I'm just trying to do it for them.''

Tatis started the power display by lining Hess' first pitch into the seats in left-center and Reyes then drove his second pitch nearly to the base of the batter's eye in center.

It was the first time in team history that the Padres homered on the first two pitches they saw.

It was the 18th for Tatis and No. 27 for Reyes.

When Reyes homered, ''I was taking my helmet off and as soon as I saw it I just jumped up to the rail to go out and celebrate with my teammates,'' Tatis said.

''Both of those guys can do that,'' manager Andy Green said. ''The ball Tatis hit was scorched. It's fun watching him hit balls like that. There's few guys in the game that can hit the ball on a line like that, travel that far and just keeps going.''

Green said Tatis pretty much has the green light to do what he wants with the first pitch.

''I like that aggression out of him. He went through a phase earlier where he was having some success with being really aggressive first pitch of the game,'' the manager said. ''Then he hit a couple of balls soft and backed off doing that for a while. I think ultimately he trusts his feel. If he wants to go, go. If he wants to swing, swing; trust what you can do.

''Nobody's trying to tell him to go hammer the first pitch of the game, nobody's telling him to take the first pitch of the game.''

Hosmer hit a two-run homer off Hess in the fourth that flew over the home run deck in right-center and a three-run shot off Dillon Tate, who was making his big league debut, in the seventh that landed deep in the seats down the right-field line. It was the fifth career multihomer game for Hosmer, who has 15 homers this season.

After Manny Machado tripled opening the fourth, Hosmer drove a 0-1 pitch to right to give the Padres a 4-1 lead. With two outs, Urias drove a 1-0 pitch into the home run deck in the right-field corner, his first. Urias was grazed on the lip by a pitch by Jimmy Yacabonis. He said he was scared but OK.

Hosmer's second homer came after pinch hitter Greg Garcia was hit by a pitch and Machado singled.

Hess said he tried to ''attack early and establish a presence of aggression. That kind of bit me in the butt a little bit, but after that just really tried to settle in and make pitches and get guys out as best as possible.''

Said manager Brandon Hyde: ''The first couple of pitches obviously we were down 2-0, but I thought he did a nice job the next couple of innings. ... Tough time keeping the ball in the ballpark for him.''

Paddack held the Orioles to one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Hess (1-10), who was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to make the start, allowed five runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked none.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: OF Dwight Smith Jr. left with a left calf injury after singling in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Tom Eshelman (0-2, 5.79 ERA) is scheduled to start will start Tuesday's matinee series finale. He attended Carlsbad High in northern San Diego County. It will be his fourth start and fifth appearance.

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (0-2, 5.00 ERA) is looking for his first victory of 2019 in his fifth start. He missed all of last season after having Tommy John surgery.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres
@
  • San Diego has gone 7-3 in interleague play this season, tied for fourth in MLB; Baltimore has gone 4-9 in interleague play, 26th in MLB. The Padres have averaged 5.8 runs in these games, third in MLB; the O's have a 6.24 ERA in these games, 28th in MLB.
  • Prior to their game yesterday (in which they failed to hit any home runs), the Orioles had hit multiple home runs in 10 straight games, which was the longest streak MLB has seen in the live-ball era.
  • The Padres have lost five consecutive series, tied with the Pirates for the second-longest active streak in MLB (Tigers, 10). The team has scored 3.87 runs per game since the All-Star break, 26th in MLB.
  • Jonathan Villar scored nine runs over the Orioles' last series — only one player has scored more runs in a series this season (Manny Machado, 10). Villar is the first Orioles player to score at least nine runs in a series since Roberto Alomar scored 11 in July 1996.
  • Through 70 career games, Fernando Tatis Jr. has 17 home runs and 14 stolen bases. He's the first player in the live-ball era to meet these marks through 70 career games — the last players with even 12+ home runs and 12+ stolen bases through 70 games were Ellis Burks (1987) and Barry Bonds (1986).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message