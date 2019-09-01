Boston
Red Sox Red Sox 74-63
4
September 1, 2019 - Final
Ryan Weber
vs
Andrew Heaney
Los Angeles
Angels Angels 65-73
3
September 1, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Bos
Red Sox
 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 8 0
LAA
Angels
 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 8 0
WP
Weber
2-2, 4.09
LP
Heaney
3-4, 4.16
SV
Workman
(10)
Home Runs
Bogaerts 1 (31)
Martinez 1 (34)
Upton 1 (10)
WP Weber Bos (2-2)
LP Heaney LAA (3-4)
S Workman Bos (10)

Bogaerts homers, has 3 hits as Red Sox defeat Angels 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Xander Bogaerts knows the Boston Red Sox aren't going to erase their wild-card deficit quickly, but he did his part on Sunday to help them make up more ground.

Bogaerts had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs as the Red Sox wrapped up a successful road swing with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston took two of three from Los Angeles and went 6-2 on the trip. Combined with Tampa Bay's weekend sweep of Cleveland and the Yankees taking two of three from Oakland, the Red Sox moved within five games of the second AL wild card. They began the trip 6 1/2 games back on Aug. 19.

''Sometimes you want to see it go down a full game, but hopefully we will start seeing it go down some more,'' Bogaerts said. ''We definitely are going to have to have the best month of the season, maybe the last two seasons.''

J.D. Martinez also homered for Boston and extended his hitting streak to nine games. The slugger had six home runs and 18 RBIs during the road trip.

Angels slugger Albert Pujols had an RBI double in the third inning for his 3,185th career hit, passing Cal Ripken Jr. for 14th place. Justin Upton homered in the eighth.

Bogaerts and Martinez went back-to-back in the third. Rafael Devers singled with one out and Bogaerts sent Andrew Heaney's changeup over the wall in center for his 31st homer of the year. He has 103 RBIs, which matches a career high.

On the next pitch, Martinez homered to left-center. It was the ninth time this season Boston hit consecutive homers. Bogaerts also drove in Mookie Betts with a single in the first.

''It seems like he has found his rhythm. He is attacking pitches where he wants to and isn't expanding the zone,'' manager Alex Cora said of Martinez, whose 34 homers are tied for fourth in the AL.

David Price came off the injured list and made his first start for the Red Sox since Aug. 4. The left-hander threw 45 pitches in two innings and allowed one hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

''I'm good. Executed pitches when I needed to. It was good,'' Price said. ''I was one side of the plate before I went on the injured list and today had some good fastballs.''

Ryan Weber (2-2), the third of six Boston pitchers, gave up one hit and a walk in two innings to get the win.

Brandon Workman handled the ninth for his 10th save. He hit Mike Trout with a two-out pitch before getting Brian Goodwin to fly out.

Heaney (3-4) went five innings and permitted four runs on seven hits. The left-hander allowed only two runs (one earned) in his previous two starts.

''From the beginning I just didn't have a great rhythm. I didn't have a great energy on the mound,'' Heaney said. ''That caused me to leak some balls middle and just not really get it going. I felt like I found a little bit late, but at that point it's trying to salvage.''

The Angels went 2-3 on their homestand and are a season-low eight games under .500 for the second time this season.

QUITE A WEEKEND

Pujols had one of his best weekend series in a long time. The 39-year-old first baseman played all three games and was 7 for 20 with a home run and seven RBIs.

''He does an excellent job of cutting down his swing with runners in scoring position. Not trying to do too much and going the other way more frequently,'' Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. ''He's maintained a good maintenance program all year long. Has kept himself healthy. We have some off days coming up here with the schedule that should keep him fresh, including the fact he played in a 15-inning game the other night.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Michael Chavis (sprained left shoulder) is dealing with upper-body soreness on his right side. Chavis is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket and will be evaluated by the training staff Monday.

Angels: 2B Tommy La Stella (broken right leg) is taking grounders and working in the batting cage, but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Off on Monday before beginning a seven-game homestand Tuesday. RHP Rick Porcello (12-10, 5.42 ERA) starts the series opener against Minnesota.

Angels: Off on Monday before heading to Oakland to begin a six-game road trip. RHP Jamie Barria (4-7, 6.10 ERA) gets the call Tuesday.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
@
  • The Angels won the final two games of a four-game series at Fenway Park from August 8-11 following an eight-game losing streak to the Red Sox. Boston has won five of seven in Anaheim, totaling 27 runs and batting .371 with 11 home runs during a three-game sweep April 17-19, 2018.
  • Los Angeles was held to three hits in a 3-0 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday for its sixth loss in seven games. The Angels' .308 (8-18) winning percentage since July 31 is tied for the fourth-worst mark in the majors. Their .227 batting average during that span ranks 27th in MLB.
  • Boston improved to 4-1 on its eight-game road trip with Wednesday's 7-4 victory over Colorado. Xander Bogaerts homered twice to become the first Red Sox shortstop with 30 homers and 100 RBI in a season since Nomar Garciaparra in 1998. Bogaerts' 1.274 OPS since August 12 leads the majors (minimum 50 PA).
  • Albert Pujols needs one home run to join Hank Aaron (20 seasons), Barry Bonds (19), Frank Robinson (17) and Willie Mays (17) as the only players with at least 17 seasons of 20 homers. Pujols enters this series hitless in his last 15 plate appearances, tied for his longest drought of the season.
  • J.D. Martinez is tied for second in the AL in homers (9) and batting average (.385) this month, is sixth in RBI (24), third in slugging (.736) and second in OPS (1.199) (minimum 75 PA). Since the start of 2017, Martinez leads the majors with 120 home runs and ranks second with 321 RBI (Nolan Arenado — 343).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message