Colorado
Rockies Rockies 60-82
3
September 6, 2019 - Final
Tim Melville
vs
Dinelson Lamet
San Diego
Padres Padres 64-76
2
September 7, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Col
Rockies
 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 0
SD
Padres
 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 1
WP
Melville
2-1, 3.66
LP
Lamet
2-4, 3.95
SV
Diaz
(1)
Home Runs
WP Melville Col (2-1)
LP Lamet SD (2-4)
S Diaz Col (1)

Melville, Rockies beat Pads 3-2 to end 9-game losing streak

SAN DIEGO (AP) Colorado rookie Tim Melville got Manny Machado to fly out in the first inning, which led to Greg Garcia being thrown out trying to score.

The right-hander then struck out the San Diego slugger in his next two at-bats on his way to fanning eight in 5 2/3 innings for the Rockies, who beat the Padres 3-2 Friday night to snap a season-long, nine-game losing streak.

''He's trying to make a mark,'' manager Bud Black said. ''He's trying to send a message to baseball that he can pitch, which is something I love.''

Melville (2-1), who was with San Diego for two games in 2017, allowed two runs and five hits. He frustrated the Padres for the most part, except in the third when Eric Hosmer hit a two-run single to pull San Diego to 3-2. That hit brought in Garcia, aboard on a leadoff walk, and Nick Martini, who had doubled.

The Padres had runners on the corners and no outs in the first but Melville got out of the jam. Garcia was thrown out by left fielder Raimel Tapia trying to score on Machado's fly ball, and Melville struck out Hosmer.

''I had a couple of borderline calls go my way early that helped out, but Tapia just making a play off a ball that could have been 500 feet from Manny Machado, that was amazing,'' he said. ''I think that was a turning point for me. We got on the board early, too, that's important in games like this.''

Black said the rookie ''wobbled early. Tapia made a nice throw home for the double play. He weaved his way out of the third inning again, and then he sort of got it together in the fourth and fifth. That was good for him.''

It was a matchup of the worst teams in the NL West. The Rockies, who made the postseason each of the last two seasons, came in 32 1/2 games behind the division-leading Dodgers. The Padres, who have struggled since the All-Star break, came in 26 1/2 games back.

Jairo Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his first big league save.

Padres starter Dinelson Lamet (2-4) allowed three runs - only one earned - and six hits in six innings.

San Diego manager Andy Green said the first inning ''stings a little bit. We haven't exactly been swinging the bats crazy here lately, so Hoff (coach Glenn Hoffman) took a chance over at third base, and it didn't work out for us. They made a really nice play at the plate.

''You've got them on the ropes right there. You kind of want to make him pay a little bit. We didn't do that. He got to settle in after that. Two runs came across on Hos' single. Outside of that we didn't really have a lot of good at-bats.''

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jeff Hoffman (1-5, 7.35 ERA) is scheduled to make his 11th start and second against the Padres. He allowed one run and three hits in five innings against San Diego on June 14 but got a no-decision in a 16-12 loss at Coors Field.

Padres: LHP Joey Lucchesi (9-7, 4.00 ERA) is scheduled to make his team-leading 27th start Saturday.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
@
  • The Rockies own a 7-6 edge in a season series with San Diego that has seen plenty of scoring in recent meetings, as the clubs have combined for 153 runs over the last nine matchups with the winning team scoring at least seven times in each of those games.
  • Colorado has lost nine consecutive games, its longest losing streak since an 11-game skid from April 28-May-13, 2015. The Rockies have posted an 8.19 ERA during the slide while allowing 28 home runs, the most in franchise history over a nine-game span.
  • The Padres have reached 200 home runs in a season for the first time in franchise history, but they've gone deep just 17 times over a 17-game stretch since Aug. 18. San Diego ranks last among NL teams in runs per game (3.2) and batting average (.211) during that time frame.
  • By homering three times in his last four games, Nolan Arenado became the fourth NL player with five consecutive seasons with at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs and first since Sammy Sosa did it in nine straight from 1995-2003. He enters the series batting .439 (18-for-41) with five homers and 11 runs scored over an 11-game hitting streak.
  • Trevor Story is batting .385 (25-for-65) with five homers, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored in 16 games against NL West opponents since Aug. 1. Story is a career .275 hitter at Petco Park but has only one home run in 120 at-bats there.

