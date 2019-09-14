Tampa Bay
Rays Rays 89-61
3
September 14, 2019 - Final
Trevor Richards
vs
Jaime Barria
Los Angeles
Angels Angels 67-82
1
September 15, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
TB
Rays
 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 5 2
LAA
Angels
 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 6 1
WP
Richards
3-0, 2.11
LP
Barria
4-9, 5.95
SV
Pagan
(20)
Home Runs
WP Richards TB (3-0)
LP Barria LAA (4-9)
S Pagan TB (20)

D'Arnaud's 3-run double sends streaking Rays past Angels 3-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) The Tampa Bay Rays couldn't get much going offensively in eight of their nine innings. When they got their only serious scoring opportunity, Travis d'Arnaud seized it.

To manager Kevin Cash, that's what separates playoff teams from the pack - and the Rays sure look like they're a cut above the rest.

D'Arnaud broke open a scoreless game with a three-run double in the sixth inning, and the Rays improved their standing in the AL wild card race with their 13th win in 16 games, 3-1 over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

D'Arnaud's drive went over the head of left fielder Michael Hermosillo to clear the bases for the Rays, who struggled for five innings against Angels starter Jaime Barria (4-9) before breaking through.

Although the Rays managed just five hits, their second straight victory coupled with Cleveland's two losses in a doubleheader at Minnesota left Tampa Bay (89-61) 2 1/2 games clear of the Indians (86-63) for the second wild card spot. After missing the postseason last year despite winning 90 games, Tampa Bay is closing in on its first playoff berth since 2013.

''We had to find a way to get one across, and we were fortunate to get three,'' Cash said. ''Whatever the situation is, you've got to win. Obviously I'm scoreboard-watching, but the way you control it is by winning games.''

The Rays also proved to be resourceful on the mound. Trevor Richards (6-12) pitched two innings of two-hit ball in relief of starter Tyler Glasnow, and Emilio Pagan pitched the ninth for his 20th save after former Angels reliever Oliver Drake struck out the side in the eighth.

''I knew this club had a chance to be special,'' Pagan said. ''They were special last year, and we've added some really talented players. We're going to have a chance, but it's up to us to get there.''

Mike Trout missed his sixth straight game with a foot injury for the Angels (67-82), who have lost six straight and 10 of 12. They have clinched four straight losing seasons for the first time since 1993-96, also the last four years the franchise was known as the California Angels.

Barria pitched three-hit ball into the sixth, but left after Joey Wendle's single and Austin Meadows' walk.

''That's definitely one of my better outings,'' Barria said through a translator. ''The last couple were kind of shaky. In the sixth inning, I started going to my slider a little more out of respect for their power, and I think I got a little tired.''

The Angels made three pitching changes in the sixth in an attempt to keep it scoreless, but Hermosillo couldn't find the proper line when d'Arnaud absolutely smoked his drive off Taylor Cole.

''I didn't think it was catchable off the bat,'' Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. ''I think it probably covered too much ground too quickly for (Hermosillo) to get under it.''

Los Angeles got its run in the seventh when Nick Anderson hit Hermosillo and then threw two wild pitches to advance him.

FAST START

Glasnow gave up two hits over three innings in his second start back from a four-month injury absence for Tampa Bay. The hard-throwing right-hander from the Los Angeles area was on a pitch count in his return from a right forearm strain, but he showed off his 99-mph fastball while striking out five.

''It's just nice to come out and have a lot of family here,'' Glasnow said. ''The whole atmosphere is great here, and I thought my stuff was really sharp.''

STREAK ENDS

Ji-Man Choi's franchise-record streak of reaching base in 10 straight plate appearances ended when the Tampa Bay slugger was called out on strikes after an eight-pitch at-bat in the second inning. His streak matched the longest in the majors since Trout reached in 11 straight in 2017.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Trout hasn't played a full game since Sept. 5 while dealing with pain from an irritated nerve in his foot. He plans to play Sunday in the series finale, and he doesn't want to be shut down for the season. Trout began Saturday atop the AL homers race with 45.

UP NEXT

Ryan Yarbrough (11-3, 3.51 ERA) looks to stay unbeaten since June 18 when he takes the mound for the Rays in the series finale. He faces Angels rookie Patrick Sandoval (0-3, 5.28 ERA), who makes his eighth career start.

  • The Rays have won or tied each of their last five series with the Angels, a streak dating back to the start of the 2017 season. Tampa Bay has also taken four consecutive series at Angel Stadium and is 10-3 there since 2015, the Rays' best record at any AL park over that time frame.
  • The Angels have lost 15 of their last 19 games and are 11-27 since July 31, the franchise's worst 38-game stretch since it went 9-29 to close out the 2001 season. They've lost 23 straight games when scoring four runs or fewer and are 6-61 this season when producing under five runs, the worst record in the majors.
  • Austin Meadows' 24 RBI since Aug. 19 are tied for second in the majors and he's slashing .439/.511/.927 with five homers and 13 runs scored during an 11-game hitting streak to begin September. He's one homer away from becoming the second Rays player under 25 years old with 30 homers in a season (Evan Longoria, 2009).
  • David Fletcher ranks fourth in the majors with 39 hits since Aug. 13 and his 155 hits this season are the most by an Angels third baseman since Chone Figgins had 183 in 2009. Fletcher has collected multiple hits six times over a nine-game stretch in which he's batting .371 (13-for-35) with a .463 on-base percentage.
  • On Saturday, Tyler Glasnow is slated to make his second start since returning from a forearm strain that sidelined him nearly four months. Glasnow began the season 6-0 with a 1.47 ERA over his first seven starts, joining Roger Clemens (Bos, 1991) as the only AL pitchers since 1913 to go at least 6-0 with an ERA under 1.50 and 45 or more strikeouts through his first seven starts of a campaign.

