Colorado
Rockies Rockies 60-83
0
September 7, 2019 - Final
Jeff Hoffman
vs
Joey Lucchesi
San Diego
Padres Padres 65-76
3
September 8, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Col
Rockies
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0
SD
Padres
 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 3 6 0
WP
Lucchesi
10-7, 3.84
LP
Hoffman
1-6, 7.06
SV
Yates
(40)
Home Runs
Machado 1 (29)
Myers 1 (17)
WP Lucchesi SD (10-7)
LP Hoffman Col (1-6)
S Yates SD (40)

Machado, Myers homer to back Lucchesi in Padres' 3-0 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) Padres pitching coach Darren Balsley came out for a mound visit after Joey Lucchesi walked Nolan Arenado and Ian Desmond to open the sixth inning, and pointed at Craig Stammen warming up in the bullpen.

''He said, `You don't want him coming in. He's come in and threw so many innings for us this year so far,''' Lucchesi said after combining with three relievers to three-hit the Colorado Rockies in a 3-0 win Saturday night. ''That motivated me because I want to help out my team and give the relievers as much rest as possible. So that fired me up.''

The mound visit paid off. Lucchesi got Ryan McMahon to hit into a double play and Garrett Hampson hit a pop foul that Eric Hosmer caught after appearing to push in the protective netting.

Manny Machado hit a two-run home run and Wil Myers also connected to back Lucchesi in a matchup of the NL West's worst teams.

The Rockies, who entered the night 31 1/2 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, lost for the 10th time in 11 games and the 14th time in 16 games.

Machado, the $300 million slugger, hit a two-run opposite-field shot to right off Jeff Hoffman with one out in the sixth and Greg Garcia aboard on a leadoff walk. It was Machado's 29th overall and just his third since Aug. 1.

Myers homered leading off the fifth, his 17th.

Lucchesi (10-7) allowed only two hits and struck out eight in six innings but walked five. He retired his first 10 batters before loading the bases with two outs in the fourth. He got out of it by striking out Garrett Hampson.

''I knew what I had to do and was well-prepared for today and took advantage of it,'' Lucchesi said.

''The way it started was sensational, the way it ended, was honestly, a little bit lucky,'' manager Andy Green said. ''Just too many walks. Ultimately though he did what we needed him to do, which was battle and execute when he had to and get through scoreless innings and get to the bullpen with the lead.''

Stammen and Andres Munoz each pitched a perfect inning before All-Star Kirby Yates gave up a hit in the ninth while striking out two for his MLB-best 40th save in 43 chances.

Hoffman (1-6) also struck out eight while allowing three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings, with three walks.

He said the homer by Myers ''ran away from location. We were trying to go down and away and it ran almost completely across the plate. That was the one where it was like, `All right, that one got away from me a little bit.' And then the Machado homer was just up. It was on the right side of the plate, it was just up. Good hitters can lift that pitch and he got enough of it where it snuck out. What are you going to do? The guy made $300 million dollars for a reason.''

UP NEXT

Rockies: Rookie RHP Peter Lambert (2-6, 7.19) is scheduled to make his 17th start in the series finale.

Padres: LHP Eric Lauer (8-8, 4.55) looks for his career-high third straight winning decision. He struck out a career-high 10 in an 8-4 win last Sunday at San Francisco.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
@
  • The Rockies own a 7-6 edge in a season series with San Diego that has seen plenty of scoring in recent meetings, as the clubs have combined for 153 runs over the last nine matchups with the winning team scoring at least seven times in each of those games.
  • Colorado has lost nine consecutive games, its longest losing streak since an 11-game skid from April 28-May-13, 2015. The Rockies have posted an 8.19 ERA during the slide while allowing 28 home runs, the most in franchise history over a nine-game span.
  • The Padres have reached 200 home runs in a season for the first time in franchise history, but they've gone deep just 17 times over a 17-game stretch since Aug. 18. San Diego ranks last among NL teams in runs per game (3.2) and batting average (.211) during that time frame.
  • By homering three times in his last four games, Nolan Arenado became the fourth NL player with five consecutive seasons with at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs and first since Sammy Sosa did it in nine straight from 1995-2003. He enters the series batting .439 (18-for-41) with five homers and 11 runs scored over an 11-game hitting streak.
  • Trevor Story is batting .385 (25-for-65) with five homers, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored in 16 games against NL West opponents since Aug. 1. Story is a career .275 hitter at Petco Park but has only one home run in 120 at-bats there.

