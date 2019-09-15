Tampa Bay
Rays Rays 89-62
4
September 15, 2019 - Final
Ryan Yarbrough
vs
Noe Ramirez
Los Angeles
Angels Angels 68-82
6
September 15, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
TB
Rays
 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 4 6 0
LAA
Angels
 1 2 0 0 3 0 0 0 6 11 0
WP
Ramirez
5-3, 4.04
LP
Yarbrough
11-4, 3.78
SV
Robles
(21)
Home Runs
Meadows 1 (31)
Pujols 1 (23)
WP Ramirez LAA (5-3)
LP Yarbrough TB (11-4)
S Robles LAA (21)

Rays drop 1½ games back of Oakland for top AL wild card

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) After stumbling against the Los Angeles Angels, the Tampa Bay Rays head up the coast what appears to be an even more challenging series against the Dodgers.

Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough in the fifth inning and drove in four runs, leading the Angels over Tampa Bay 6-4 Sunday to drop the Rays 1 1/2 games behind Oakland for the top AL wild card.

Seeking their first playoff berth since 2013, the Rays are 1 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland for the AL's second wild card after losing for the third time in five games.

''Every game matters. It's magnified at this point and for good reason,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ''Losses are a tick more frustrating. Wins are a tick more exciting. But we get to come back and enjoy our day off in LA and play a really good baseball team.''

Tampa Bay trailed 6-1 before Austin Meadows' 31st homer, a three-run drive off Ty Buttrey with two outs in the eighth. Hansel Robles struck out pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi, then worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his career-high 21st save in 24 chances.

After learning that two-time AL MVP Mike Trout will have foot surgery and miss the rest of the season, Los Angeles stopped a six-game losing streak. On Saturday, the Angels ensured their fourth straight losing record.

Pujols tied the score with an RBI double in the first and blew open the game with his 23rd home run this season, the 656th of his big league career.

Yarbrough (11-4) gave up six runs and 10 hits in five innings. He entered with five straight no-decisions since beating Seattle on Aug. 11.

''Yarbs wasn't his sharpest,'' Cash said. ''The command just wasn't there. He just didn't look crisp for whatever reason.''

Anthony Banda struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief for the Rays. Banda returned Sept. 8 from Tommy John surgery.

''Really encouraged by Anthony Banda's performance,'' Cash said. ''That's a sign in the right direction.''

Noe Ramirez (5-2) retired six straight batters to win in relief of rookie Patrick Sandoval, who allowed two hits in four innings but was removed after 61 pitches.

ALBERT

Pujols moved within four home runs of tying Willie Mays for fifth on the career list.

''He's probably been our most consistent hitter the last 40 games,'' Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. ''He's had a really nice season. He's a very smart hitter.''

TWO-WAY STARS

Brendan McKay, the Rays' two-way player, had his first career hit in the eighth inning. McKay, who pinch hit and singled, had been 0 for 5 at the plate. ... Jared Walsh, a two-way player for the Angels, doubled in the second inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: RHP Yonny Chirinos (right middle finger inflammation) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Monday in Los Angeles.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (6-7, 4.28 ERA) is expected to be activated from the IL to start Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Snell, who had loose bodies in his left elbow, has not pitched for the Rays since July 21.

Angels: LHP Jose Suarez (2-6, 6.94 ERA) is slated to start Tuesday's series opener at the New York Yankees. He is 0-5 in 11 starts since beating Tampa Bay on June 15.

MLB GAME BULLETS
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels
@
  • The Rays have won or tied each of their last five series with the Angels, a streak dating back to the start of the 2017 season. Tampa Bay has also taken four consecutive series at Angel Stadium and is 10-3 there since 2015, the Rays' best record at any AL park over that time frame.
  • The Angels have lost 15 of their last 19 games and are 11-27 since July 31, the franchise's worst 38-game stretch since it went 9-29 to close out the 2001 season. They've lost 23 straight games when scoring four runs or fewer and are 6-61 this season when producing under five runs, the worst record in the majors.
  • Austin Meadows' 24 RBI since Aug. 19 are tied for second in the majors and he's slashing .439/.511/.927 with five homers and 13 runs scored during an 11-game hitting streak to begin September. He's one homer away from becoming the second Rays player under 25 years old with 30 homers in a season (Evan Longoria, 2009).
  • David Fletcher ranks fourth in the majors with 39 hits since Aug. 13 and his 155 hits this season are the most by an Angels third baseman since Chone Figgins had 183 in 2009. Fletcher has collected multiple hits six times over a nine-game stretch in which he's batting .371 (13-for-35) with a .463 on-base percentage.
  • On Saturday, Tyler Glasnow is slated to make his second start since returning from a forearm strain that sidelined him nearly four months. Glasnow began the season 6-0 with a 1.47 ERA over his first seven starts, joining Roger Clemens (Bos, 1991) as the only AL pitchers since 1913 to go at least 6-0 with an ERA under 1.50 and 45 or more strikeouts through his first seven starts of a campaign.

