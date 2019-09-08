Colorado
Rockies Rockies 60-84
1
September 8, 2019 - Final / 10
Jesus Tinoco
vs
Craig Stammen
San Diego
Padres Padres 66-76
2
September 8, 2019 - Final / 10
2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
Col
Rockies
 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0
SD
Padres
 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 7 0
WP
Stammen
8-7, 3.50
LP
Tinoco
0-2, 4.85
Home Runs
WP Stammen SD (8-7)
LP Tinoco Col (0-2)

Myers' walk-off single lifts Padres to 2-1 win over Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) Wil Myers is having a strong finish to what has otherwise been a disappointing season.

Myers singled in Manny Machado with one out in the 10th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 win Sunday against the Colorado Rockies and a series victory in a matchup between the worst teams in the NL West.

Myers raised his right arm in celebration as he rounded first and was mobbed by happy teammates.

The outfielder has been in and out of the lineup this year as he's struggled at the plate. But the Padres have been giving him a shot and he's responded with season-high eight-game hitting streak.

It was the third career walkoff hit for Myers, who was picked off second base in the fourth inning, costing the Padres a run.

''It's definitely big whenever you struggle and then you have the ability to find it and kind of ride that out,'' Myers said. ''It's nice, being toward the end, especially going into the offseason with something and sticking with that so you have some confidence there. I just want to continue doing this and stay with that plan and riding it out as long as I can.''

Myers said he's been putting in extra work before games, ''but at the end of the day, if you don't get in the batter's box and execute a plan, none of that stuff really matters. You can work all you want, but as soon as you step in that box it's time to be ready and execute a plan and that's what I'm focused on now.''

His plan Sunday was to ''look for a fastball and hit it up the middle. That's the way my swing works well. It helps me stay inside the ball, helps me have my swing continue through the strike zone longer and that's what we've been working on.''

Machado started the winning rally when he drew a one-out walk off Jesus Tinoco (0-2), who made way for left-hander Sam Howard.

Eric Hosmer walked, and Yency Almonte came on to face Myers, who singled to the gap in left-center.

Myers is the lone player remaining from San Diego's failed win-now approach with high-priced veterans in 2015. An All-Star in 2016, he was given an $83 million, six-year contract extension before the 2017 season and dubbed the face of the franchise. But he didn't embrace a leadership role and has bounced around from the outfield to first base to third base and back to the outfield. The Padres have since signed Machado and Hosmer to big free agent contracts.

Craig Stammen (8-7) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

The Padres blew a big chance to break a 1-1 tie in the sixth against DJ Johnson, who loaded the bases on a hit, a walk and a hit batsman while also throwing two wild pitches. Bryan Shaw came on with two outs and struck out rookie pinch-hitter Austin Allen.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the third when Pat Valaika hit a leadoff double, advanced on Eric Lauer's wild pitch and scored on Drew Butera's sacrifice fly.

San Diego tied it in the fourth when Luis Urias' two-out bloop single brought in Josh Naylor from second base. Myers opened the inning with a double but was picked off by Peter Lambert before Naylor doubled.

Lambert allowed one run and five hits in five innings.

''We pitched pretty well,'' Rockies manager Bud Black said. ''Again, the last inning, not ideal. Walk, walk and then fastball elevated. There were encouraging signs from a few guys.''

Lauer gave up one run and four hits in six innings.

NIFTY PLAY

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story made a diving stop of a grounder by Machado and flipped the ball with his glove to second baseman Pat Valaika to start an inning-ending double play in the first. Story made another nice play to end the eighth, sliding on the outfield grass to nab Austin Hedges' grounder and then throwing him out with a one-hopper.

''I thought the one up the middle in the first inning, oh man that was awesome,'' Black said. ''Trev's been doing that all year. That was a great play against Hedges. You know, ball in the hole, backhand from his knees. What a play.''

OUTFIELD ASSISTS

Padres rookie right fielder Josh Naylor threw out Daniel Murphy trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double in the second, and Nick Martini threw out Charlie Blackmon trying to take second on Nolan Arenado's fly ball to left in the fourth.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-6, 7.29) is scheduled to start Tuesday night's opener of a three-game home series against St. Louis, which is expected to counter with RHP Michael Wacha (6-6, 4.98).

Padres: Rookie RHP Cal Quantrill (6-6, 4.57) is scheduled to start Monday night's opener of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs, who counter with RHP Kyle Hendricks (9-9, 3.39).

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
@
  • The Rockies own a 7-6 edge in a season series with San Diego that has seen plenty of scoring in recent meetings, as the clubs have combined for 153 runs over the last nine matchups with the winning team scoring at least seven times in each of those games.
  • Colorado has lost nine consecutive games, its longest losing streak since an 11-game skid from April 28-May-13, 2015. The Rockies have posted an 8.19 ERA during the slide while allowing 28 home runs, the most in franchise history over a nine-game span.
  • The Padres have reached 200 home runs in a season for the first time in franchise history, but they've gone deep just 17 times over a 17-game stretch since Aug. 18. San Diego ranks last among NL teams in runs per game (3.2) and batting average (.211) during that time frame.
  • By homering three times in his last four games, Nolan Arenado became the fourth NL player with five consecutive seasons with at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs and first since Sammy Sosa did it in nine straight from 1995-2003. He enters the series batting .439 (18-for-41) with five homers and 11 runs scored over an 11-game hitting streak.
  • Trevor Story is batting .385 (25-for-65) with five homers, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored in 16 games against NL West opponents since Aug. 1. Story is a career .275 hitter at Petco Park but has only one home run in 120 at-bats there.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message