Arizona
Diamondbacks Diamondbacks 80-75
4
September 21, 2019 - Final
Taylor Clarke
vs
Matt Strahm
San Diego
Padres Padres 69-86
2
September 22, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Ari
Diamondbacks
 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 4 8 2
SD
Padres
 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 5 0
WP
Clarke
5-5, 5.40
LP
Strahm
5-10, 4.80
SV
Bradley
(16)
Home Runs
Renfroe 1 (33)
WP Clarke Ari (5-5)
LP Strahm SD (5-10)
S Bradley Ari (16)

Almonte, Diamondbacks beat Padres 4-2 in Barajas' debut

SAN DIEGO (AP) A new manager didn't change the results for the staggering San Diego Padres.

Rod Barajas lost his debut as San Diego's interim manager, falling 4-2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night as former Padres player Abraham Almonte had three hits and scored three runs.

Barajas was promoted from bench coach earlier in the day to replace Andy Green, who was fired because of the Padres' second-half slide. The Padres were 45-45 at the All-Star break but have skidded to 69-86.

''It was a fun atmosphere in the clubhouse and in the dugout for sure,'' Barajas said. ''I felt like the energy level was up. We competed. I didn't see anybody shut down whatsoever, so to see them go out there and battle for nine innings, and us to have the tying run at the plate three times in the ninth inning, it was fun to watch.''

Barajas is a former big league catcher who spent his first five seasons with the Diamondbacks.

The managerial change didn't stop the Padres' skid as they lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Arizona remained tied with Philadelphia, five games behind Milwaukee for the second NL wild card and also needing to overtake the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. The Diamondbacks have won five of their last seven games after losing six straight.

The Padres closed to 4-2 in the eighth on Eric Hosmer's two-out RBI single. They had runners on first and second when Archie Bradley came on and hit Hunter Renfroe with his first pitch before striking out Francisco Mejia to get out of the jam.

Bradley allowed one hit in the scoreless ninth to finish the four-out save, his 16th.

Almonte broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth when he scored on a grounder to third baseman Manny Machado, who chose to throw to first for the second out rather than trying to get Almonte at home or throw to second to try for an inning-ending double play.

''That's a tough one,'' Barajas said. ''He's playing a little far back and the runner has a pretty decent sized lead. That might have to be a perfect throw down by home plate. It's a tie ballgame at that point. I expect us to score more runs. I was really happy just to get an out there and not let that inning snowball into a three- or four-spot.''

Almonte tripled on rookie Cal Quantrill's first pitch of the game and scored on Domingo Leyba's sacrifice fly. He also came up big in the two-run eighth, doubling with two outs and scoring on Leyba's double. Eduardo Escobar followed with an RBI single.

Renfroe hit a leadoff homer in the fifth, his 33rd.

Taylor Clarke (5-5) pitched three innings for the win, holding San Diego to one run and two hits.

Diamondbacks opener Luke Weaver pitched two perfect innings, with one strikeout. It was his first time pitching since May 26, when he injured his arm against San Francisco.

''It felt like a grind,'' Weaver said. ''It obviously could have been much harder, maybe with some traffic and such. I think controlling the emotional side of it, trying to get all of those feelings that one might feel like out in a major league game, out on the mound, and just trying to harness those and just trying not to let the game get bigger than it should. I think I did that pretty well tonight. Just threw some pitches in some spots, and got some quick outs, and let the team do the rest of the work.''

Quantrill allowed one run and two hits in five innings, with six strikeouts and no walks. Matt Strahm (5-10) took the loss.

Quantrill said it was ''tough'' pitching after the day's changes. ''Andy was a good man to me. I'll always remember him as giving me my first opportunity, my first manager. Kind of weird locker room vibes, but in the end we're baseball players and we go out and play baseball and they make the decisions at the top and we just do our job.''

Quantrill pitched for Barajas in Triple-A.

''Rod's a great man. He's a really, really good person, first and foremost,'' Quantrill said. ''I think he's great with the guys. I think he's really good at managing a baseball game. Obviously I would have loved to give him his first big league win here, but we'll go get it tomorrow.''

BAD TIMING

The Padres handed out posters with a team picture and the 2020 schedule. The team picture included Green sitting between the two men who fired him, executive chairman Ron Fowler and general manager A.J. Preller.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Robbie Ray (12-8, 4.20) is scheduled to start the series finale. He took the loss at Petco Park on April 3 in his lone start against the Padres this season.

Padres: RHP Garrett Richards (0-1, 7.36) is scheduled to make his Petco Park debut. On Monday, he made his first start since July 10, 2018, against Seattle while with the Angels. He then underwent Tommy John surgery.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
@
  • San Diego has gone 7-6 in 2019 against Arizona despite having a -14 run differential in these games (49-63). The D'backs swept the Padres last time these teams met in early September, holding the Padres to one run in each of the final two games of the series.
  • The Diamondbacks scored 18 runs over a three-game series with the Marlins (6.0 per game) immediately following a nine-game span of games scoring three runs or fewer, which was the second-longest such streak in Diamondbacks history.
  • Padres' hitters struck out 52 times in their last series, third most in a series in franchise history and the most since May 2008 (58 vs. Reds).
  • Wil Myers has posted a .333/.388/.567 slash line in September after slashing .223/.312/.394 in all months prior. His 20 hits and 12 RBI in September are already his most in any month of 2019.
  • Manny Machado is hitting .140 in September, which ranks 170th out of 175 hitters with at least 50 plate appearances. He has six hits in his last 15 games, fewest in any 15-game span of his career.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message