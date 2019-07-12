Houston
Astros Astros 57-35
8
July 12, 2019 - Final
Roberto Osuna
vs
Shawn Kelley
Texas
Rangers Rangers 50-42
9
July 13, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Hou
Astros
 0 2 1 0 1 3 1 0 0 8 9 2
Tex
Rangers
 1 1 0 1 1 0 2 2 1 9 10 1
WP
Kelley
5-2, 3.00
LP
Osuna
3-2, 2.15
Home Runs
Altuve 1 (11)
Alvarez 2 (9)
Gurriel 1 (15)
Choo 1 (14)
Gallo 1 (21)
Santana 1 (10)
Guzman 1 (8)
Federowicz 1 (4)
WP Kelley Tex (5-2)
LP Osuna Hou (3-2)

Rangers rally from 4 down to beat Astros 9-8 on Santana hit

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Danny Santana had already hit one of the five home runs by the Texas Rangers. With a chance to win the game with two outs in the ninth inning, he lined a ball up the middle and then saw Houston center fielder George Springer on a full sprint toward the ball.

''When I saw Springer going after it ... I think he is going to catch it,'' Santana said through a translator. ''I'm glad he didn't.''

The liner tipped off the end of Springer's glove as the All-Star made an impressive all-out diving attempt, and Elvis Andrus scored from second base to give the Rangers a 9-8 win over AL West-leading Houston on Friday night. They rallied from a four-run deficit after Gerrit Cole struck out 13 in six innings to take over the major league lead.

''That was an amazing feeling, an amazing game all around,'' said Ronald Guzman, whose two-run homer high off the right-field pole in the eighth tied the game at 8. ''They hit us, we hit them back. Everything was in there.''

Andrus had a one-out single and a stolen base before All-Star slugger Joey Gallo drew a walk off Roberto Osuna (3-2). Rougned Odor then struck out for the third time before Santana's game-winning hit.

''It went off the end of my glove,'' said Springer, who had been shaded toward left field and had to run a long way to even have a chance. ''It's kind of one of those ones where it's all or nothing.''

Shawn Kelley (5-2), the fifth Texas pitcher, had a perfect ninth.

Rookie Yordan Alvarez hit two of the four homers for the Astros (57-35), who have come out of the All-Star break with two consecutive losses to the surprising Rangers (50-42). Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel, with his 10th homer in 13 games, also went deep.

Cole left with an 8-4 lead and his 10th game this season with at least 10 strikeouts. His 183 strikeouts for the season pushed him two past Washington's Max Scherzer for the big league lead. Cole allowed more than two earned runs for the first time in a span of nine starts since his last loss May 22.

The Houston right-hander threw 74 of 101 pitches for strikes. Three of the four hits Cole allowed were solo homers to Shin-Soo Choo, Santana and Gallo. Tim Federowicz hit a homer after Cole was done.

''It was like a heavyweight slugfest,'' said Cole, who has 42 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings in four starts against Texas this season. ''Came up short, but it was an entertaining game. It was quite a game.''

Choo had a leadoff homer for the Rangers, and Santana's one-out blast in the second tied the game at 2-2. The next nine outs recorded by Cole, into the fifth, were on strikeouts. The only Texas run in that span was Gallo's 21st homer leading off the fourth.

''That doesn't surprise me in this park. That wasn't a lot to do with the park, though. Their approach was good, they hit the ball when they needed to,'' Astros manager AJ Hinch said. ''They were tough at-bats. It was kind of a true outcome-type game. They were punching out a ton, they were walking, they were homering and they got the single at the end.''

SHORT HOPS

It was the fifth time this season the Rangers won after trailing by four runs or more. ... The nine combined homers were the most in a game at the Rangers' ballpark since 2010, when Texas and Boston also had nine. ... Alvarez has nine homers and 27 RBIs in his first 21 career games. ... Gallo has four homers and 15 strikeouts in 22 career at-bats against Cole. ... Andrus' two stolen bases gave him 21 for his club-record 10th season with at least 20.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: All-Star INF Alex Bregman didn't play a day after needing four stitches for a cut on his chin. A groundball took a nasty hop and hit him on the face when he was playing shortstop in the series opener. ... RHP Joe Smith was activated from the 60-day injured list. The 35-year-old pitcher had surgery last December to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg.

Rangers: Hunter Pence, out since June 17 (right groin strain), was the DH for Double-A Frisco for the second night in a row, and went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. He is expected to play there again Saturday. The injury kept Pence from playing in the All-Star Game after being selected by fans as the AL's starting designated hitter.

UP NEXT

All-Star left-hander Mike Minor (8-4, 2.54 ERA) makes his first start in 11 days for the Rangers. Minor is 3-0 with a 2.18 ERA in his past six games, the last a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels on July 2. He didn't pitch in the All-Star Game. Wade Miley (7-4, 3.28) pitches for the Astros.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
@
  • The Astros will make their final regular-season visit to Globe Life Park, where they've gone 42-57 all-time, including 2-4 this season. However, the Astros swept the teams' most recent meeting in Houston, outscoring the Rangers, 33-11, in a four-game set in Houston from May 9-12.
  • Houston won seven of its last eight games to close out the first half with a 57-33 record, tied with the Yankees for the most wins in the AL. Astros starters have allowed a .279 opponent OBP so far this season, which would be the lowest mark in franchise history, besting the 1981 team (.282).
  • After cutting their AL West deficit to just 4.5 games on the evening of June 28, the Rangers lost six of their last eight games and now trail the Astros by nine games. Rangers starters have posted a combined 6.03 ERA when pitching 6+ days after their last start, third highest in MLB — only the Giants (6.56) and Mets (6.21) have been worse.
  • Yuli Gurriel enters the second half on a five-game home run streak, tied with teammate Jose Altuve (April 8-13) for the longest streak in MLB this season. Only one Astros hitter has ever homered in six straight games — Morgan Ensberg in April 2006.
  • Since 2017, Joey Gallo has hit 11 home runs against Houston, tied with Oakland for his second most against any opponent in that span (Seattle, 13). Only Oakland's Khris Davis (12 HR) has hit more home runs against the Astros in that span.

