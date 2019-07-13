Houston
Astros Astros 58-35
7
July 13, 2019 - Final / 11
Josh James
vs
Brett Martin
Texas
Rangers Rangers 50-43
6
July 14, 2019 - Final / 11
3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E
Hou
Astros
 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 13 3
Tex
Rangers
 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 6 1
WP
James
4-0, 4.91
LP
Martin
1-1, 5.34
SV
Osuna
(20)
Home Runs
Bregman 1 (24)
Choo 1 (15)
Santana 1 (11)
DeShields 1 (3)
WP James Hou (4-0)
LP Martin Tex (1-1)
S Osuna Hou (20)

Astros with 2 in 11th beat Texas 7-6, avoid 3rd loss in row

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) While Jose Altuve had the tiebreaking two-out double in the 11th inning, he gave most of the credit to George Springer for putting the Houston Astros ahead for good.

Springer scored from first base and Altuve then came home on a single by Myles Straw as the AL West-leading Astros beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Saturday night.

''We lost the first two games here so we were trying to win a game and get some momentum,'' Altuve said. ''I just wanted to put the ball in play. When I hit it, I didn't think George was going to score, but what he did was amazing. I hit the ball good, but probably 50 percent or more of the play was on him. I think we won because of him.''

Springer drew a two-out walk off Brett Martin (1-1) before Altuve drove a ball into the left-center gap for his fourth hit. Straw, who got picked off to end the ninth after entering the game as a pinch-runner for All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley, made up for that miscue with his hit after the Rangers intentionally walked Alex Bregman.

''You want to redeem yourself, and to get out there and get that, that insurance run. Obviously we needed it. ... It was awesome,'' Straw said.

Texas had won Friday night on Danny Santana's game-ending RBI liner to center that tipped off the end of Springer's glove while he made a full-out diving try to catch it.

Shin-Soo Choo marked his 37th birthday with a leadoff homer for the Rangers, but he got stranded at second base in the 10th after he drew a one-out walk and went to second on a wild pitch by Josh James (4-0).

Roberto Osuna worked the 11th for his 20th save in 23 chances, even though Nomar Mazara had a leadoff double and came home on two-out infield single by Delino DeShields. Santana struck out before Elvis Andrus flew out to center.

Stitched-up All-Star infielder Bregman homered in his return to Houston's lineup.

''It was a great win,'' Bregman said. ''Great team effort, everybody contributed from top to bottom.''

Bregman needed four stitches on his chin and had to clear concussion protocol after getting hit by a groundball that took a nasty hop when he was playing shortstop in the third inning of the series opener Thursday. Bregman didn't play Friday.

Bregman's 24th homer was a game-tying solo shot in the fifth right after Altuve was thrown out trying to stretch his hit to left into a double. All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo got his eighth outfield assist and second baseman Santana did a nice job on the tag while keeping Altuve from the bag.

`'We could easily talk about missed opportunities or mistakes, but we hung in there and I'm proud of our guys for being able to just get through the game and get a win, in a game where we didn't play our best,'' manager AJ Hinch said. ''Perseverance went a long way tonight.''

FOR STARTERS

All-Star lefty Mike Minor, making his first start for the Rangers in 11 days, struck out seven in five innings. But he allowed four runs on six hits and three walks.

''I feel like there are lapses in there in focus or something,'' Minor said. ''I am not throwing the put-away pitch. I feel like I served them up a little bit tonight. I hate feeling like this.''

Houston scored twice in the first, but Astros left-hander Wade Miley quickly surrendered that lead when Choo and Santana had back-to-back homers. But he made it into the seventh before DeShields went deep to tie the game at 5. Miley gave up only four hits, those three solo homers and a double to Santana.

SHORT HOPS

Texas also got two unearned runs to go ahead 4-3 in the third when the Astros made three errors. They had made three errors in a game only once in their first 92 games, and they hadn't had three errors in an inning since May 2013. ... Houston is 8-1 in extra innings this season. The Rangers are 4-5. ... Choo is the third Rangers player this season to homer on his birthday, following Jeff Mathis and Mazara.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa, on the IL since May 27 because of a fractured rib, is expected to join Triple-A Round Rock to begin a rehab assignment as early as Monday. ... RHP Brad Peacock, out since June 28 with right shoulder discomfort, threw a bullpen Friday and is penciled in to start for the Astros on Monday at the Los Angeles Angels. ... INF Aledmys Diaz (left hamstring strain) ran the bases before Saturday's game, and is set to start a rehab assignment with Round Rock on Monday.

UP NEXT

AL All-Star starter Justin Verlander (10-4, 2.98) makes his first start for the Astros since July 5 in the series finale. Ariel Jurado (5-4, 4.23) is set to go for the Rangers.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
@
  • The Astros will make their final regular-season visit to Globe Life Park, where they've gone 42-57 all-time, including 2-4 this season. However, the Astros swept the teams' most recent meeting in Houston, outscoring the Rangers, 33-11, in a four-game set in Houston from May 9-12.
  • Houston won seven of its last eight games to close out the first half with a 57-33 record, tied with the Yankees for the most wins in the AL. Astros starters have allowed a .279 opponent OBP so far this season, which would be the lowest mark in franchise history, besting the 1981 team (.282).
  • After cutting their AL West deficit to just 4.5 games on the evening of June 28, the Rangers lost six of their last eight games and now trail the Astros by nine games. Rangers starters have posted a combined 6.03 ERA when pitching 6+ days after their last start, third highest in MLB — only the Giants (6.56) and Mets (6.21) have been worse.
  • Yuli Gurriel enters the second half on a five-game home run streak, tied with teammate Jose Altuve (April 8-13) for the longest streak in MLB this season. Only one Astros hitter has ever homered in six straight games — Morgan Ensberg in April 2006.
  • Since 2017, Joey Gallo has hit 11 home runs against Houston, tied with Oakland for his second most against any opponent in that span (Seattle, 13). Only Oakland's Khris Davis (12 HR) has hit more home runs against the Astros in that span.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message