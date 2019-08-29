Seattle
Mariners Mariners 57-78
5
August 29, 2019 - Final
Matt Magill
vs
Jose Leclerc
Texas
Rangers Rangers 65-70
3
August 30, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Sea
Mariners
 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 7 0
Tex
Rangers
 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 2
WP
Magill
4-1, 4.12
LP
Leclerc
2-4, 4.37
Home Runs
Calhoun 1 (16)
WP Magill Sea (4-1)
LP Leclerc Tex (2-4)

Mariners score twice in ninth inning, beat Rangers 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) The Seattle Mariners typically look to the long ball. On Thursday night against Texas, it was small ball that delivered big results.

Austin Nola hit a sacrifice fly that scored Dee Gordon with the tiebreaking run in the top of the ninth inning and Omar Narvaez added an insurance run with an RBI single as the Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Seattle entered the game tied for fourth place in the American League in home runs with 211.

Gordon led off the ninth with a single to right, stole second before Mallex Smith walked and then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by J.P. Crawford. Nola's fly out scored Gordon and Narvaez's single to shallow center scored Smith.

''Really, really good inning for the team there,'' Mariners manager Scott Servais, ''and that's what you've got to do late in games.''

Matt Magill (4-1) allowed one base runner in the eighth and ninth innings.

Jose Leclerc (2-4) allowed both runs in the ninth inning on two singles and two walks. The Rangers lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Willie Calhoun homered in the first inning off the facing of the second deck in right field. Calhoun has hit five of Texas' last nine home runs over 10 games. The Rangers' offense is missing sluggers Joey Gallo, Hunter Pence and Nomar Mazara, all on the injured list.

''We've got to come up with ways to get runners across and create some more runs other than just home runs,'' Texas manager Chris Woodward said.

Felix Hernandez came away with his second straight no decision after missing more than three months with a lat strain. Hernandez allowed all three runs on five hits and struck out three.

Hernandez made his final start at Globe Life Park, where he leads all opposing pitchers in starts (28), innings (164) and strikeouts (133). The Mariners' all-time leader in wins and strikeouts, the 33-year-old Hernandez will be a free agent next season.

''My goal is to finish strong if I want to play baseball next year,'' he said.

Lance Lynn gave up three runs, one earned, in six innings. He struck out five, raising his season total to 202 and becoming the eighth pitcher in Texas club history to strike out 200 or more in a season.

Seattle scored three runs in the second inning beginning with Lynn hitting Dylan Moore on the left elbow with the bases loaded. Two runs scored when Rangers first baseman Logan Forsythe dropped a throw on a double play try on a ground ball hit by Gordon that would have ended the inning.

The Rangers scored a run in the fourth inning when Scott Heineman nearly hit into a triple play. Heineman hit a ground ball to third with the bases loaded. Kyle Seager stepped on the bag and threw to Gordon at second for the second out. Gordon's relay to first was just late, allowing Nick Solak to score.

''Oh, that was so close,'' Hernandez said of the near triple play.

NO BREAKS FOR ODOR

Rangers 2B Rougned Odor went 0 for 3 with a walk to extend his hitless streak to 28 at-bats. His final out was a ninth-inning liner pulled to short right field into the shift and caught by a diving Mariners 2B Dee Gordon.

''You just have to stay focused and don't get crazy,'' Odor said.

SHORT HOPS

Smith stole his major league-leading 37th base in the fifth inning, diving beneath a tag by Rangers 2B Rougned Odor. Texas challenged the call, which stood after a delay of more than 90 seconds. ... Rangers rookie DH Nick Solak, with two singles, has hit safely in eight of his 10 big league games and has reached base in all 10.

UP NEXT

Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (14-10, 4.17) will make his 29th start, equaling his career high, and needs to last only three innings to set a career high for innings. Gonzales is 2-2 against Texas this season.

Rangers right-hander Kolby Allard (2-0, 4.64) comes off 6 1/3 shutout innings against the White Sox last Saturday during which he struck out eight and walked none.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
@
  • The Mariners have scored at least seven runs in six of their 15 games against the Rangers this season, but are just 3-3 in those contests. They are 28-2 in all other games when plating at least seven.
  • The Mariners have finished with four hits or fewer in each of their last four games, the longest such streak since the Rays in August 2017. The only other time Seattle has managed four hits or fewer in four straight games was from August 15-18, 1989.
  • The Mariners' Kyle Seager has hit safely in 12 of 14 road games, batting .370 with eight homers, 14 runs and 20 RBI. His homer total is tied with the Royals' Jorge Soler for the most on the road since July 30, and his RBI total is tied with the Phillies' Corey Dickerson for the most on the road in that span. Seager's stretch started when he drove in four runs and finished a double shy of the cycle in an 8-5 win at Texas.
  • The Rangers are coming off a 2-4 road trip in which they hit just .155 and plated only 13 runs. Texas is last in the majors in runs per game this month at 3.54, and its .219 August batting average is only better than one MLB team — Seattle at .216.
  • In 14 games against the Mariners this season, the Rangers' Rougned Odor is batting .281 with a 1.016 OPS, six homers and 18 RBI. In his other 104 games, he is hitting .180 with a .615 OPS, 15 home runs and 49 RBI.

