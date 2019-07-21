Los Angeles
Angels Angels 52-49
9
July 21, 2019 - Final
Dillon Peters
vs
Yusei Kikuchi
Seattle
Mariners Mariners 40-62
3
July 21, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
LAA
Angels
 0 1 0 4 2 0 1 1 0 9 12 0
Sea
Mariners
 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 12 0
WP
Peters
2-0, 2.63
LP
Kikuchi
4-7, 5.37
Home Runs
Trout 1 (32)
Pujols 1 (15)
Goodwin 1 (8)
Garneau 1 (2)
WP Peters LAA (2-0)
LP Kikuchi Sea (4-7)

Pujols, Trout homer, Goodwin 2 HRs, Angels beat Mariners 9-3

SEATTLE (AP) Albert Pujols reached another milestone, one that was even better because it came in a win.

Pujols sliced a second-inning solo drive into the right field seats for his 648th career homer, helping push his team another game above .500 with a 9-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

That shot gave him at least 15 home runs in the first 19 seasons of his career. He joined home run champ Barry Bonds and Hall of Famers Eddie Murray and Frank Robinson on that list.

''All glory to God for allowing me to be healthy for 19 seasons like that to accomplish this number,'' Pujols said. ''But for me at the end of the day it's as much about trying to help my team as much as I can to win games and try to win a championship.''

He did his part Sunday with another strong game since the All-Star break. Mike Trout added to his AL-leading totals with his 32nd home run and 79th RBI, and Brian Goodwin hit two home runs.

But Pujols was just as big a part of the offense.

After his home run, he beat the throw on an infield single in the pivotal four-run fourth inning despite a tight hamstring, later scoring to help the Angels take a 5-0 lead. And he made it 7-0 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Pujols' two RBIs give him 14 in his last eight games and 33 in the last 32. His two moved him past Paul Waner for 16th place on the career list with 3,154.

''Since the break he's been a big part of the offense, actually,'' manager Brad Ausmus said.

Pujols said he's been healthy this year after a couple of up-and-down seasons and has been able to get his back leg more involved with his swing. He also went to old video with the Angels' team of hitting coaches, looking for inspiration.

''We found a couple of things that I was doing when I had success and we tried to put it together,'' Pujols said. ''It's helping me out so far, but most of all it's being healthy and believing in myself, in the God-given talent that I have.''

Minor league call-up Dillon Peters (2-0) sent the Mariners to their eighth loss in nine games and 15th in the last 18. Peters, replacing the injured Andrew Heaney, pitched five scoreless innings and allowed four hits.

Seattle rookie Yusei Kikuchi (4-7) continued to struggle, giving up nine hits and seven runs in five innings. The Mariners are 0-3 in games in which Kikuchi and former Japanese high school classmate Shohei Ohtani have faced each other.

Kikuchi struck out Ohtani in the first and induced a groundout in the third before giving up a leadoff double to the designated hitter in the fifth. Ohtani scored on Justin Upton's double.

The left-hander is 1-3 against the Angels and winless when facing Ohtani.

''It's been a little something different every game,'' Seattle manager Scott Servais said. ''Definitely a team he hasn't fared very well against. They put the bat on the ball.''

EDGAR'S BIG DAY

The Mariners opened T-Mobile Park early to allow fans to sit in the stands and watch Edgar Martinez's induction into the Hall of Fame. Several thousand watched on the stadium's big screen as Martinez gave his speech. He spent 18 years with the team, the only one he played for during his career.

Martinez saluted his native Puerto Rico, speaking in Spanish to fans there, his family and former manager Lou Piniella. He also gave shout-outs to a few former teammates who are now fellow Hall of Famers.

On Ken Griffey Jr.: ''It was such a treat to look at that beautiful swing from the on-deck circle.'' And of Randy Johnson, he said, ''I love that edge you gave our team.''

MARINERS MOVES

Seattle acquired reliever Matt Magill from the Minnesota Twins for cash, the latest move in a season-long attempt to shore up the bullpen. Magill was designated for assignment on July 18.

The right-hander is expected to report to the team within the next day or two, Servais said. He was 2-0 with a 4.45 ERA in 28 appearances, but has tailed off as the season progressed after a strong start. He arrives with a chance to earn a spot in a bullpen that's been ravaged by injuries and inconsistency.

''We've given an opportunity to a number of guys like this,'' Servais said. ''Some have worked out great. And some haven't. it's just kind of where we're at.''

The Mariners gave All-Star DH/1B Daniel Vogelbach a day off. Vogelbach has been dealing with a sore shoulder since the All-Star break, Servais said.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Felix Pena (7-3, 4.92 ERA) will start when the Angels travel to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (10-8, 4.48) will start and is 5-2 since June 7 for the Mariners.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS

MLB GAME BULLETS
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
@
  • After winning their first five games post-All-Star break, the Angels have lost their last two games. Entering this series, Los Angeles has played 17 consecutive games against AL West foes, compiling a 9-8 record over that time.
  • The Mariners have been outscored by 41 runs (54-13) across their current six-game losing streak. This ties the worst single season six-game run differential in franchise history, a mark that was originally set by the team earlier this season in late April/early May.
  • This is the final series of the season between these division rivals, with the first 16 games being split evenly, eight games apiece. Seattle won the first five matchups of the season, while Los Angeles has won eight of its last 11 against the Mariners.
  • Since the start of July, Mike Trout has a 1.578 OPS with eight home runs and 12 runs scored in 10 games. In 16 games against Seattle this season, Trout has a 1.427 OPS with six home runs and 14 runs.
  • Domingo Santana leads the majors with 124 strikeouts this season, and his 38 games with multiple strikeouts are also the most in MLB. The only Mariner all-time to lead the majors in strikeouts in a single season was Jay Buhner in 1997 (175).

