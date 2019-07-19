New York
Mets Mets 44-53
0
July 19, 2019 - Final / 10
Jacob Rhame
vs
Sam Dyson
San Francisco
Giants Giants 49-49
1
July 20, 2019 - Final / 10
2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
NYM
Mets
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1
SF
Giants
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 0
WP
Dyson
4-1, 2.68
LP
Rhame
0-1, 5.40
Home Runs
WP Dyson SF (4-1)
LP Rhame NYM (0-1)

Giants win 7th straight thanks to botched play by Mets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Alex Dickerson raced home from first on a botched fly ball to shallow left field with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants won their season-high seventh straight game, 1-0 over the New York Mets on Friday night.

On a night dominated by starting pitchers Jacob deGrom of New York and Tyler Beede of San Francisco, it took a misplay in the field to score the only run of the game. Pablo Sandoval hit a fly ball off Jacob Rhame (0-1) that looked like it would be a routine out to end the inning. But left fielder Dominic Smith came in and misplayed the ball for an error, perhaps distracted by shortstop Amed Rosario.

Dickerson never stopped running and scored when cutoff man Todd Frazier's throw home was off target, sending the Giants pouring out of the dugout in celebration. The victory lifted the Giants' record to 49-49, the first time they have been at .500 since the start of the season.

Sam Dyson (4-1) pitched a perfect 10th for the win

Both starting pitchers were sharp, with Beede retiring 11 straight batters following a leadoff single by Jeff McNeil and allowing only one runner to get into scoring position. He was extremely efficient, needing just 89 pitches to get through a career-high eight innings. He allowed just three hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Reigning NL Cy Young winner deGrom was far more overpowering with 10 strikeouts in seven innings, inducing 25 swings and misses. The Giants had only three hits but put runners in scoring position in the final three innings against deGrom.

They were unable to convert on any of those chances, with the best opportunity going to waste in the sixth when deGrom stranded runners on first and second by striking out Sandoval with a nasty slider and Stephen Vogt with a 99 mph fastball. The night ended for deGrom after he got Joe Panik to fly out to end the seventh with a runner on third base on his 108th pitch of the game.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mets: Zack Wheeler (right shoulder) threw 13 pitches off the mound and played catch before the game. If he comes out of that feeling well he could be ready for a bullpen session. ... RHP Tyler Bashlor and RHP Stephen Nogosek were recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to add fresh arms to the bullpen. RHP Chris Mazza and INF Luis Guillorme were optioned to Syracuse.

Giants: LHP Ty Blach was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to take the place of LHP Williams Jerez, who was optioned after getting the win Thursday night.

MOVING UP

With five strikeouts in the first three innings, deGrom moved past Ron Darling for sixth in Mets history with 1,149. He added five more and is 18 behind David Cone for fifth.

UP NEXT

Jeff Samardzija (7-7) looks to win his fourth straight start when he takes the mound for the Giants against rookie Walker Lockett (0-1) and the Mets.

MLB GAME BULLETS
New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
@
  • The Mets are 6-0-2 in their last eight series against the Giants and 7-1 in their last eight games at Oracle Park, outhomering San Francisco 12-4 over those games. The Giants, who lost two of three to the Mets in New York from June 4-6, last won a series from the Mets from June 9-11, 2015.
  • The Giants enter the series on a 12-2 surge in which they've totaled 115 runs, the most in franchise history over a 14-game span since April 29-May 13, 1930. It's also tied for the most in the majors over a 14-game period this season (Yankees, June 15-30).
  • Noah Syndergaard and Madison Bumgarner are slated to face off for the fourth time in their careers, with the Giants winning all three prior matchups including a 3-0 victory in the 2016 NL Wild Card Game. Including playoffs, Bumgarner is 7-0 with a 1.71 ERA — his lowest against any NL team — in nine career starts versus New York.
  • Amed Rosario leads the majors with a .403 average on the road since June 2 (min. 65 PA), and he's 9 for 17 with five extra-base hits off left-handers during that stretch. Rosario's .939 OPS against lefties is the third-highest (Xander Bogaerts, Jean Segura) among shortstops this season (min. 75 PA).
  • Brandon Crawford hit .400 (10-for-25) with four homers, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored during San Francisco's just-completed 6-1 road trip. Crawford's .560 OPS at home is the third-lowest among NL players, however (min. 150 PA).

