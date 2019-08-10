Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 60-57
1
August 10, 2019 - Final
Vince Velasquez
vs
Jeff Samardzija
San Francisco
Giants Giants 58-60
3
August 10, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phi
Phillies
 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1
SF
Giants
 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 5 0
WP
Samardzija
9-9, 3.55
LP
Velasquez
4-7, 4.30
SV
Smith
(28)
Home Runs
Dickerson 1 (7)
Longoria 1 (14)
Pillar 1 (15)
WP Samardzija SF (9-9)
LP Velasquez Phi (4-7)
S Smith SF (28)

Samardzija throws 8 strong innings, Giants top Phillies 3-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jeff Samardzija spent extra time watching video, and it paid off.

He pitched eight stellar innings of two-hit ball, Evan Longoria and Kevin Pillar each homered, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday.

Samardzija (9-9) gave up one run, struck out five and walked none. He retired 20 straight after giving up a solo homer to Corey Dickerson with two outs in the top of the first inning. Samardzija's streak ended with Cesar Hernandez's one-out single in the eighth.

Samardzija was facing the Phillies for the second time in less than two weeks. He pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball in a 5-1 win at Citizens Bank Park on July 31.

''I went back and watched the film and just saw a couple of spots where we could improve on, and ultimately do a little bit different there so we're not doing exactly the same stuff,'' Samardzija said.

''A very dangerous lineup, so really you can't really let off the gas and I didn't do that today.''

The 34-year-old right-hander is 5-2 with a 1.95 ERA in eight starts since July 1. He's 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts over his last four starts.

''They just saw him and he threw another beauty,'' Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

''He's in a really good place as far as commanding the ball, all four pitches . That was just a great job of executing your pitches for eight innings.''

Vince Velasquez (4-7) gave up three runs in five innings of three-hit ball. He struck out three and walked one.

Pillar homered leading off the fifth off Velasquez to give San Francisco a 3-1 lead. Pillar golfed an 0-2 slider below his knees for his 15th homer and career-high 60th RBI.

The Giants took a 2-1 lead on Longoria's two run homer to left off Velasquez in the second. His 14th homer came on a hanging slider.

Longoria's homer was his first since July 12. The three-time All-Star missed 19 games with left foot plantar fasciitis.

''It really did a lot for the club because first inning, we looked a little flat there, but we woke up because of Longo,'' Bochy said.

Dickerson's seventh home run was Samardzija's only mistake on the day - a 90-mph fastball he left over the middle of the plate. It was his third homer since coming over from the Pirates in a July 31 trade.

''He has a fastball-cutter combination,'' Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said of Samardzija. ''It's difficult to pick up which is which, and he does a really good job of changing eye levels.''

Will Smith worked around a hit and walk in the ninth to notch his 28th save in 30 tries. The Giants closer struck out Dickerson swinging with the tying runs on base.

Phladelphia lost for the fourth time in five games.

HANDLING HARPER

Leadoff man Bryce Harper is a career .136 hitter (3 for 22) against Samardzija after the 2015 NL MVP was hitless in three at-bats against the pitcher. Harper finished the day 0-for-4.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (Tommy John surgery) pitched two innings for the Giants' Arizona Rookie League affiliate on Friday. The two-time All-Star threw about 20 pitches and hit 92 mph before throwing an additional 15 pitches in the bullpen, manager Bruce Bochy said. He's expected to throw 40 pitches in a rehab game with Single-A San Jose on Wednesday or Thursday, Bochy said. ... 2B Scooter Gennett stayed in the game after getting hit in the right forearm by a 91.8-mph two-seam fastball from Velasquez. ... OF Alex Dickerson (right oblique strain) will likely start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Bochy said.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jake Arrieta (8-8, 4.41 ERA) will make his sixth start since revealing he has a bone spur on his pitching elbow that will likely require surgery. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is 0-2 with a 4.34 ERA over his last six starts.

Giants: LHP Connor Menez (0-1, 5.73) will make his third career start.

--

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants
@
  • The Phillies took two of three at home against the Giants last week and have a 3-1-1 series record against the Giants since 2017. However, they have won just two of seven games in San Francisco in that span and were swept in their last visit to San Francisco, managing just one run over the three-game set in June 2018.
  • Philadelphia has committed at least one error in each of its last seven games, combining for 10 total errors over that span. The Phillies are 38-20 (.655) this season when playing errorless, second best in the NL behind the Dodgers (.738); when committing at least 1 error, they are 21-35 (.375), fourth worst in the NL.
  • San Francisco was swept by the Nationals and has lost six of its last seven games, scoring 18 runs over the seven-game span, including three runs or fewer in five of the six losses. The Giants have been held to three runs or fewer 59 times this season, third-most in MLB; only the Marlins (66) and Tigers (64) have more such games.
  • Bryce Harper is hitting .344 with runners on base this season, fifth highest among NL hitters with at least 100 plate appearances. However, he is hitting just .173 with nobody on base - that .171 difference is the largest among all batting title qualifiers this season.
  • After posting a 5.79 ERA in his first three home starts, Madison Bumgarner has a 2.61 ERA in 10 home starts since May 1. He has a 2.67 ERA in four starts against the NL East this season, including a nine-inning, one-run outing against the Mets on July 18.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message