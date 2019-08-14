Oakland
Athletics Athletics 69-52
9
August 14, 2019 - Final
Homer Bailey
vs
Tyler Beede
San Francisco
Giants Giants 60-61
5
August 14, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Oak
Athletics
 1 1 2 0 0 2 0 1 2 9 15 0
SF
Giants
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 5 7 0
WP
Bailey
10-8, 5.22
LP
Beede
3-7, 5.77
SV
Hendriks
(13)
Home Runs
Grossman 1 (6)
Chapman 2 (27)
Yastrzemski 1 (13)
WP Bailey Oak (10-8)
LP Beede SF (3-7)
S Hendriks Oak (13)

Chapman homers twice, Bailey strong as A's hold off Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Matt Chapman's first home run set up what looked like a lopsided win. His second provided the Athletics with some breathing room that they unexpectedly needed.

Chapman's drive in the ninth inning followed a late collapse by Oakland's bullpen, and the A's held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Wednesday.

''I was just trying to think small. I didn't expect to go up there and hit two home runs,'' Chapman said. ''I'd been struggling for a little bit. You just want to go up there and take good at-bats and get hits and try to help the team win.''

Homer Bailey pitched seven scoreless innings and singled twice. Robbie Grossman also went deep and made a sliding catch in left, and Matt Olson added a two-run double to help the A's earn a split of the two-game series between Bay Area rivals.

Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco, which had won three straight.

Chapman homered off Tyler Beede (3-7) in the first and added another solo shot off Trevor Gott in the ninth after the Giants had trimmed a 7-0 lead to 7-5.

''I knew we needed some insurance runs,'' Chapman said. ''I was trying to drive the ball but I wasn't trying to hit a homer. I was trying to get a ball in the gap, get on base and kind of get the momentum feeling like it was back on our side.''

It was the third multi-homer game of Chapman's career. He leads AL third basemen with 27 home runs.

''The power was always there. It was just whether or not he was going to get the command of the strike zone and some walks and hit his pitches,'' A's manager Bob Melvin said. ''He's done that in a short period of time, developed into that.''

Joakim Soria and Yusmeiro Petit were tagged for five runs in the eighth. Yastrzemski's three-run homer off Soria made it 7-4. Pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson followed with a groundout that drove in Evan Longoria before Liam Hendriks struck out Kevin Pillar to end the inning.

Hendriks retired four batters for his 13th save.

Bailey (10-8) kept the Giants quiet. The 33-year-old right-hander allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked one in his best outing since being acquired from Kansas City on July 14.

''I thought that was his best stuff of the year,'' Melvin said. ''Had a great split, located his fastball really well. It looks like when his split's on he's a tough customer to deal with because he can throw it for a strike, he can throw it for chase and it keeps guys off his fastball.''

Bailey also drove in Oakland's first run with an infield single when Longoria fell forward onto the grass while fielding the ball. Bailey's other hit was a crisp single to right.

Beede allowed four runs and eight hits in four innings. The right-hander is winless since July 14.

''We're just trying to get him over the hump as far as being consistent with executing his pitches,'' Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. ''He's really good at times and then it gets away from him a little bit.''

HITTING PITCHERS

Before Bailey's two singles, Oakland's pitchers had only four hits this season. All four were by Brett Anderson. The RBI was Bailey's first since 2014.

MOVE THEM IN

The Giants are contemplating moving their outfield fences in to make room for bullpens. Chapman, who flied out to deep center in the sixth, is all for it. ''I think they should. I think they should move Oakland's fences in, too,'' he said.

ROSTER MOVES

A's second baseman Corban Joseph was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas before the game and singled in the eighth. Outfielder Nick Martini was sent down, and catcher Beau Taylor was designated for assignment.

The Giants activated outfielder Alex Dickerson off the injured list. Dickerson had been out since Aug. 1 with a right oblique strain.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (shoulder surgery) will make another rehab start with Las Vegas. ... RHP Marco Estrada (lumbar strain) will pitch Thursday for Las Vegas.

Giants: INF Pablo Sandoval was placed on the 10-day IL with right elbow inflammation. Sandoval had a cortisone shot and underwent an MRI, but the severity of the injury is unknown. ... RHP Johnny Cueto is expected to throw 45 pitches in a rehab start with Class A San Jose on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Mike Fiers (11-3, 3.30 ERA) takes a nine-game winning streak into Thursday's start against Houston. The right-hander had no-decisions in each of his three starts against the Astros this season.

Giants: RHP Dereck Rodriguez (4-6, 5.32) will be called up from the minors to pitch Thursday's game at Arizona. Rodriguez has lost four of his last five starts.

---

More AP MLB:�https://apnews.com/MLB and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants
@
  • Oakland has gone 5-2 in San Francisco since 2016, homering at least once in each of the seven games, which is the longest active streak in Oracle Park by any franchise. The A's won four of six games over the Giants in 2018 despite being outscored 25-22 over the season series.
  • The A's shut out the White Sox in two of their last three games, their first games shutting out an opponent since June 29. Oakland's pitching staff has a 3.38 ERA in interleague play, third in MLB.
  • The Giants went 4-for-7 and had six RBI with runners in scoring position in their last game, but their .192 batting average with RISP this month still ranks last in the NL and 28th in MLB. Giants' pitchers also issued 11 walks in their last game, just one shy of the most issued by any team in a game this season.
  • Chad Pinder is on a team-high eight-game hitting streak and has an extra-base hit in four straight, one shy of the longest by an A's player this season. Pinder also has a six-game hitting streak against the Giants entering the series, along with a career .409 batting average and 1.045 OPS against the franchise.
  • Kevin Pillar has scored a run in six straight games, trailing only Ronald Acuna Jr. (eight) and Corey Seager (seven) for the longest active streak by a National Leaguer. He has posted a .394/.412/.758 slash line in August after entering the month with a line of .239/.266/.400.

