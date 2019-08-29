San Diego
Padres Padres 62-71
5
August 29, 2019 - Final
Chris Paddack
vs
Dereck Rodriguez
San Francisco
Giants Giants 65-68
3
August 30, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
SD
Padres
 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 5 8 0
SF
Giants
 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 8 0
WP
Paddack
8-7, 3.69
LP
Rodriguez
5-7, 5.49
SV
Munoz
(1)
Home Runs
Margot 1 (11)
Hedges 1 (10)
Belt 1 (15)
WP Paddack SD (8-7)
LP Rodriguez SF (5-7)
S Munoz SD (1)

Paddack rebounds, leads Padres to 5-3 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Chris Paddack is aware that the San Diego Padres will soon shut him down for the season in order to limit the wear and tear on his pitching arm.

For now, Paddack, a 23-year-old rookie, is trying to put together as strong a finish as possible.

Paddack rebounded from his worst start of the season, throwing one-run ball over seven innings and leading San Diego to a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night.

''I know here soon I'll probably be getting some news I don't want, but they haven't told me yet so I'm looking forward to my next start,'' Paddack said after his best outing in nearly a month. ''If I could go out and pitch every day, I would, but the reality is they have some standards and rules that they told me at the beginning of the year that they were going to hold to. Whenever that time comes, I'll accept it.''

The Padres won after arriving in San Francisco around noon Thursday. San Diego lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in extra innings on Wednesday night and missed curfew to make their flight at the airport.

That didn't seem to bother Paddack (8-7). He had eight strikeouts and gave up five hits, six days after getting tagged for six runs in 2 1/3 innings in a loss to Boston.

''We all believed it was coming,'' Padres manager Andy Green said. ''The type of work he put in between his starts was really good. Very focused, very determined. You saw some of it come to life on the field today.''

Paddack retired the first 10 before Brandon Belt homered into McCovey Cove with one out in the fourth. It was Belt's ninth career home run into the water beyond the right field arcade, second-most in Giants' history behind Barry Bonds.

''I made one mistake tonight, and it wasn't the pitch. It was just the wrong side of the plate,'' Paddack said.

San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy praised San Diego's rookie pitcher.

''He's got a big fastball and good command of it,'' Bochy said. ''We couldn't mount much against him. He's a young kid with good stuff and he was on top of his game tonight.''

Manuel Margot and Austin Hedges homered for San Diego, which had lost seven of eight against San Francisco. Josh Naylor added two hits and scored a run.

Matt Strahm retired three batters. Andres Munoz gave up a two-out RBI double to Stephen Vogt in the ninth before getting Donovan Solano to ground out for his first career save.

Paddack also sparked San Diego's offense with an infield single in the third. Margot followed with his 11th home run of the season, a two-run drive off San Francisco starter Dereck Rodriguez. Three batters later, Eric Hosmer nearly matched Margot with a high drive that bounced off the top of the fence in center field for an RBI double.

After Luis Urias tripled in the fourth, Hedges delivered a two-run drive into the left field stands to make it 5-0.

Rodriguez (5-7) allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings. Rodriguez has lost 10 consecutive home starts, matching the longest streak by a Giants pitcher in the San Francisco era.

DUBON'S DEBUT

Mauricio Dubon made his first major league start a memorable one. San Francisco's rookie second baseman turned a double play on Manny Machado's grounder in the first inning, then made a diving stop behind the bag to rob Ty France of a hit in the second. In the fifth, Dubon collected his first hit when he singled off Paddack.

SCOREBOARD GLITCH

The large video scoreboard in center field had a glitch and didn't show the lineups for both teams until the ninth inning. The crowd cheered, then booed moments later when the lineups were taken down.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: Pablo Sandoval is expected to begin swinging a bat and could make an appearance as a pinch-hitter before undergoing right elbow surgery next week. Sandoval has been sidelined since Aug. 11 because of inflammation.

UP NEXT

San Francisco lefty Madison Bumgarner (8-8, 3.71 ERA) faces San Diego for the third time this season. Bumgarner owns a 3.00 ERA in 17 career starts against the Padres at Oracle Park. San Diego right-hander Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 4.30) has allowed three or more earned runs in seven of nine starts. Lamet has had five or more strikeouts in all nine.

More AP MLB:�https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
@
  • After losing five of the first seven matchups of this year's season series, the Giants have won seven of their last eight meetings with San Diego while averaging 6.3 runs per game. Since the start of the 2018 season, San Francisco is 19-3 against the Padres when scoring three or more runs and 1-11 when scoring two or fewer.
  • Eric Hosmer's home run Wednesday against the Dodgers made the Padres the first NL team this season with five players with 20 or more homers. Prior to this one, San Diego never had more than three players go deep 20 or more times in the same season.
  • The Giants' 48 home runs at Oracle Park trail only the Tigers (47) for the fewest at home this season. San Francisco has 96 homers on the road, the largest difference between away and home games in a season since the 2002 Giants had 54 more homers on the road (126 to 72).
  • Evan Longoria is 12-for-29 (.414) with four homers, 13 RBI and a 1.417 OPS during a seven-game hitting streak against the Padres. He's attempting to become the second player in Giants history with homers in four straight games against San Diego. Barry Bonds did so in six straight in 2001.
  • Manny Machado has gone 22 straight games without a home run against NL West teams since connecting at Colorado on June 14. He's hitting .162 (12-for-74) with six RBI in 20 divisional games since July 1.

