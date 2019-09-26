Colorado
Rockies Rockies 68-91
3
September 26, 2019 - Final
Jesus Tinoco
vs
Sam Coonrod
San Francisco
Giants Giants 77-82
8
September 26, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Col
Rockies
 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 1
SF
Giants
 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 4 8 12 1
WP
Coonrod
5-1, 3.29
LP
Tinoco
0-3, 4.89
Home Runs
Dubon 1 (4)
Yastrzemski 1 (21)
WP Coonrod SF (5-1)
LP Tinoco Col (0-3)

Beede hitless into 4th, then hurt as Giants top Rockies 8-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Tyler Beede had some of the best stuff he's shown on a day that ended in disappointment.

Beede struck out seven in 3 1/3 hitless innings before leaving due to an oblique injury, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 on Thursday.

Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubon homered for the Giants, at 77-82 assured of their third straight losing season.

Beede, a 26-year-old rookie right-hander, grabbed his left side after striking out Ryan McMahon leading off the fourth. Beede was replaced by Burch Smith, who allowed the Rockies to tie the score in the fifth.

Beede had an MRI on his left oblique, the results of which weren't immediately available.

''It's too bad, really, what a bad break,'' Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. ''That's as good a stuff as he's thrown all year, really locked in with all his pitches. I was kidding him, it probably wasn't good timing, `But you know you've got a no-hitter going here, you want me to take you out?'''

''I'm sure he was disappointed because he really was locked in with all his pitches,'' he said.

Dubon, a 25-year-old rookie acquired at the trade deadline from Milwaukee, had a tiebreaking single in the bottom half off Jesus Tinoco (0-3), then hit his fourth homer for a 4-2 lead in the seventh against Sam Howard.

''We had a one-run cushion, so it was pretty huge,'' Dubon said. ''I was happy to contribute. That's the main thing when you play this game is you want to be a contributor, that's how I felt today.''

Yastrzemski entered as a pinch-hitter in the fourth and hit his 21st homer, a solo drive off Tinoco, for a 2-1 lead. Yastrzemski had an RBI double in a four-run seventh that included a two-run single by Aramis Garcia.

Sam Coonrod (5-1) allowed one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland gave up one run and three hits in three innings in his second game back from the injured list with a left groin injury.

''Overall it was a fine outing,'' Rockies manager Bud Black said. ''I think since he returned he's throwing better. And even though it's been just two outings, his (changeup) has been better.''

Colorado has lost six of eight after a four-game winning streak. Yonathan Daza singled leading off the fifth to stop an 0-for-20 slide.

STRIKING OUT

Rockies hitters struck out 16 times, raising their total to 47 in the three-game series.

LA STORY

Bochy acknowledged this weekend's home series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers is a proper way to conclude his career.

''All the battles I've had with LA - key games, important games, games that have gone to the wire at times - I guess it is fitting that I'll wrap up things against them,'' Bochy said. ''As a I look across the field at the Dodgers, it's going to be a lot of reflecting for me in that series.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Jeff Hoffman, hit by a line drive Tuesday around his right knee, has been cleared to start Sunday against Milwaukee. ... RHP Peter Lambert threw a bullpen session on Thursday. The 22-year-old rookie will not pitch against this season.

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto reported no issues after throwing a bullpen session on Wednesday and will start Friday. The two-time All-Start has thrown 14 innings in three starts since missing 13 months recovering from Tommy John surgery. ... RHP Logan Webb and LHP Madison Bumgarner will start San Francisco's last two games. ... RHP Trevor Gott had surgery on Thursday to treat a left groin injury. Gott is expected to be at full strength by spring training after a recovery of about six weeks.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (10-11, 6.90 ERA) will pitch Friday's series opener against the Brewers. He's won six of his last nine home starts.

Giants: Cueto (1-1, 2.57) is 7-8 with a 3.21 ERA in 19 starts against the Dodgers.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
@
  • San Francisco leads the season series between these clubs 10-6 and has won four of seven at home. The Rockies and Giants have scored a combined 4.86 runs per game this season in San Francisco and a combined 13.78 runs per game in Colorado.
  • The Giants dropped two of three against the Braves over the weekend with every game decided by at least three runs. The Giants lead MLB with a 37-16 record (.698 win pct.) in one-run games but are 38-65 (.369) in all others. Their 37 wins in one-run games are the most since the 1993 Royals went 38-32.
  • The Rockies lost two of three against the Dodgers despite hitting eight home runs in the series. Colorado is 35-33 this season when hitting multiple home runs in a game, the worst record in the National League, after going 89-26 in multi-homer games over the previous two seasons, third best in the NL.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has a .313 batting average and .395 on-base percentage in September despite a slash line of .182/.280/.182 at home this month. On the season, Yastrzemski is hitting .240 at Oracle Park and .300 on the road.
  • Sam Hilliard is hitting .600 in his last five games (9-for-15) with four home runs and a 2.067 OPS. He is the only Colorado rookie to ever have an OPS over 2.000 for any five-game stretch (min. 12 plate appearances).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message