Tampa Bay
Rays Rays 4-4
10
March 1, 2019 - Final
Charlie Morton
vs
Alex Cobb
Baltimore
Orioles Orioles 3-3
5
March 1, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
TB
Rays
 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 10 12 0
Bal
Orioles
 0 2 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 5 7 0
WP
Morton
1-0, 0.00
LP
Cobb
0-1, 54.00
SV
Kittredge
(1)
Home Runs
Meadows 1 (2)
Bemboom 1 (1)
Heredia 1 (1)
Sisco 1 (4)
WP Morton TB (1-0)
LP Cobb Bal (0-1)
S Kittredge TB (1)
Tampa Bay
Rays (4-4)
Baltimore
Orioles (3-3)

hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB K AVG
Meadows DH 2 2 1 1 1 1 .417
DH-PH 		2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Robertson SS 3 2 3 0 0 0 .600
Cronenworth SS 2 1 1 0 0 0 .143
Choi 1B 2 0 1 1 1 1 .286
Padlo 1B 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Zunino C 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Bemboom C 2 1 1 2 0 0 .333
Kiermaier CF 2 1 0 1 1 1 .100
CF 		2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Heredia RF 3 1 2 3 0 0 .364
Sanchez RF 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Arroyo 3B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Brosseau 3B 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500
LF 		2 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Wong LF-PH 2 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Solak 2B 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Velazquez 2B-PH 2 0 1 2 0 0 .444
Morton P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chirinos P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wood P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sulser P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kittredge P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 10 12 10 3 10

Hitting Summary

2B: Velazquez 1 (1)
HR: Meadows 1 (2), Bemboom 1 (1), Heredia 1 (1)
RBI: Meadows 1 (4), Choi 1 (2), Bemboom 2 (2), Kiermaier 1 (1), Heredia 3 (3), Velazquez 2 (4)
TEAM RISP: 0-0
TEAM LOB: 0

pitchers

Player IP Hits R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
Morton 1.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
Chirinos 1.2 3 2 2 0 2 1 10.13
Wood 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.00
Kolarek 0.1 2 2 2 2 1 0 20.25
1.2 2 1 1 2 3 0 6.23
Sulser 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
Kittredge 2.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00
Totals 7 5 5 6 9 1

hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB K AVG
Mullins CF 2 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Yastrzemski CF 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ruiz 3B 3 0 0 0 0 2 .300
3B 		1 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Davis 1B 2 0 0 0 1 0 .111
1B-PR 		1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Mancini DH 2 0 0 0 0 0 .500
DH-PH 		3 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Sisco C 2 1 1 1 1 0 .625
C 		1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Stewart RF 3 2 2 0 0 0 .250
RF 		1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wilkerson 2B 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Peterson 2B 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
LF 		2 1 2 1 1 0 .444
LF-PR 		1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Martin SS 3 1 2 1 0 1 .500
Jackson SS 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Cobb P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Givens P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wotherspoon P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvey P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ortiz P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 7 4 6 9

Hitting Summary

2B: Stewart 2 (3), 1 (1), Martin 1 (2)
HR: Sisco 1 (4)
RBI: 1 (1), Sisco 1 (9), 1 (2), Martin 1 (3)
SB: Martin 1 (2)
TEAM RISP: 0-0
TEAM LOB: 0

pitchers

Player IP Hits R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
Cobb 0.2 3 4 4 1 0 1 54.00
1.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
Givens 0.2 2 1 1 1 2 0 13.50
Wotherspoon 1.1 2 1 1 0 2 1 4.50
Harvey 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 9.00
Rogers 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Ortiz 2.0 5 4 4 0 3 1 13.50
Totals 12 10 10 3 10 3
Game Info

