Boston
Red Sox Red Sox 12-17
7
March 26, 2019 - Final
David Price
vs
Tim Collins
Chicago
Cubs Cubs 18-13
16
March 26, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Bos
Red Sox
 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 7 7 1
ChC
Cubs
 0 0 2 3 8 1 0 2 16 15 0
WP
Collins
1-0, 4.50
LP
Price
0-2, 9.45
Home Runs
Travis 1 (1)
Swihart 1 (1)
1 (2)
Schwarber 1 (1)
WP Collins ChC (1-0)
LP Price Bos (0-2)
Boston
Red Sox (12-17)
Chicago
Cubs (18-13)

hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB K AVG
Benintendi DH 2 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Dalbec 3B-DH-PH 1 1 0 0 1 0 .188
Betts CF-RF 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Nunez SS 1 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Weber P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LF-PH 		1 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Devers 3B 2 0 1 0 0 0 .385
Travis 1B-LF 2 1 2 5 0 0 .244
Martinez LF 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Hernandez CF 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Bogaerts SS 2 0 0 0 0 0 .302
RF 		2 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Moreland 1B 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188
LF 		2 0 0 0 0 0 .111
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pedroia 2B 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Centeno C 2 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Bradley Jr. CF 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326
Holt 3B-RF-SS 3 1 1 0 0 1 .231
Swihart C 2 1 1 1 0 1 .406
2B 		1 1 0 0 1 0 .444
Price P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelley P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hembree P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Workman P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thornburg P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brewer P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 7 7 7 2 6

Hitting Summary

2B: Travis 1 (2)
HR: Travis 1 (1), Swihart 1 (1)
RBI: 1 (7), Travis 5 (7), Swihart 1 (6)
TEAM RISP: 0-0
TEAM LOB: 0

pitchers

Player IP Hits R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
Price 3.2 6 5 5 2 2 1 9.45
Kelley 0.1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0.00
Hembree 0.0 0 3 3 2 0 0 17.18
Workman 0.1 2 2 2 0 1 0 6.48
0.2 3 3 3 1 2 0 6.00
Thornburg 0.2 1 1 0 0 1 0 9.45
Brewer 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 3.48
Weber 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2.70
1.0 1 2 2 0 1 1 4.91
Totals 15 16 15 6 9 2

hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB K AVG
Almora Jr. CF 2 1 1 1 0 1 .377
CF 		4 2 3 3 0 0 .400
Zobrist RF 1 0 0 0 1 0 .196
RF 		3 0 0 0 1 2 .305
Rizzo 1B 2 0 1 1 0 0 .362
Adduci 1B-PR 3 1 1 2 0 1 .245
1B 		0 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Contreras C 1 0 0 0 0 0 .342
Caratini C-PH 2 2 0 0 1 0 .349
C 		0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bote 3B 1 0 0 0 1 0 .442
3B 		2 1 2 3 1 0 .386
Descalso 2B 2 0 0 0 1 0 .105
Short 2B-PR 2 1 0 0 0 1 .192
Schwarber DH 2 1 1 1 0 1 .311
DH-PH 		2 1 0 0 0 2 .333
Zagunis LF 3 1 2 2 0 0 .370
LF-PR 		2 2 1 0 0 1 .292
Russell SS 3 2 3 2 0 0 .382
Hoerner PR-SS 2 1 0 0 0 0 .471
Edwards Jr. P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Collins P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wick P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwood P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carasiti P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 16 15 15 6 9

Hitting Summary

2B: Almora Jr. 1 (3), 1 (5), 1 (3), Russell 1 (3)
3B: Zagunis 1 (1)
HR: 1 (2), Schwarber 1 (1)
RBI: Almora Jr. 1 (9), 3 (12), Rizzo 1 (10), Adduci 2 (6), 3 (13), Schwarber 1 (6), Zagunis 2 (15), Russell 2 (6)
SB: Russell 1 (1)
TEAM RISP: 0-0
TEAM LOB: 0

pitchers

Player IP Hits R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
Edwards Jr. 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 3.00
Kintzler 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3.12
Collins 1.0 1 1 1 0 1 1 4.82
1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.43
Wick 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6.00
Norwood 1.0 2 1 1 0 2 0 1.80
Carasiti 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.66
0.0 3 5 5 2 0 1 27.00
1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.75
Totals 7 7 7 2 6 2
Game Info

