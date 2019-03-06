2:03
MLBTwins vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALDS Online, TV Channel, Start Time
Find out how to watch the Twins vs. the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|
LAA
Angels
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6
|9
|3
|
Col
Rockies
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|7
|1
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Fletcher SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|SS
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Calhoun CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.389
|CF-PR
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.167
|Lucroy C
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Garneau C
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Parker LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Smith DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|DH-PH
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Puello RF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|La Stella 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Ward 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Walsh 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.412
|Rengifo 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Jones 2B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Harvey P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jennings P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bedrosian P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramsey P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|3
|11
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Hampson CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Arenado 3B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Murphy 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Daza CF-PR
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Story SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Nevin 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Reynolds DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|DH-PR
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Tapia CF-LF
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.320
|2B
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Valaika 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Rodgers 2B-SS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Tauchman RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Hilliard LF
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Wolters C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Cuevas RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gray P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Johnson P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowden P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|4
|4
|5
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Fletcher SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|SS
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Calhoun CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.389
|CF-PR
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.167
|Lucroy C
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Garneau C
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Parker LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Smith DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|DH-PH
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Puello RF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|La Stella 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Ward 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Walsh 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.412
|Rengifo 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Jones 2B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Harvey P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jennings P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bedrosian P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramsey P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|3
|11
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Hampson CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Arenado 3B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Murphy 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Daza CF-PR
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Story SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Nevin 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Reynolds DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|DH-PR
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Tapia CF-LF
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.320
|2B
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Valaika 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Rodgers 2B-SS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Tauchman RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Hilliard LF
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Wolters C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Cuevas RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gray P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Johnson P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowden P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|4
|4
|5