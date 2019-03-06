Los Angeles
Angels Angels 9-3
6
March 6, 2019 - Final
Justin Anderson
vs
Colorado
Rockies Rockies 3-7
5
March 6, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
LAA
Angels
 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 6 9 3
Col
Rockies
 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 5 7 1
WP
Anderson
1-0, 0.00
LP
0-1, 21.60
SV
Ramsey
(1)
Home Runs
WP Anderson LAA (1-0)
LP Col (0-1)
S Ramsey LAA (1)
Los Angeles
Angels (9-3)
Colorado
Rockies (3-7)

hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB K AVG
Fletcher SS 2 1 1 0 1 0 .133
SS 		1 1 1 1 1 0 .200
Calhoun CF 3 0 1 0 0 0 .389
CF-PR 		2 1 1 2 0 1 .167
Lucroy C 3 0 0 1 0 0 .286
Garneau C 1 0 1 0 0 0 .444
Parker LF 3 0 0 0 0 2 .429
LF 		1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Smith DH 3 1 1 0 0 1 .267
DH-PH 		1 0 1 1 0 0 .500
Puello RF 2 0 1 1 0 1 .286
RF 		2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
La Stella 3B 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Ward 3B 2 0 0 0 0 0 .350
Walsh 1B 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286
1B 		2 1 1 0 0 1 .412
Rengifo 2B 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Jones 2B 1 1 0 0 1 1 .154
Harvey P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jennings P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bedrosian P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramsey P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 9 6 3 11

Hitting Summary

2B: Calhoun 1 (2), 1 (1), Smith 1 (1)
RBI: 1 (1), 2 (2), Lucroy 1 (1), 1 (1), Puello 1 (3)
TEAM RISP: 0-0
TEAM LOB: 0

pitchers

Player IP Hits R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
Harvey 3.0 2 1 1 1 1 0 3.00
Hudson 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.00
Jennings 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
Bedrosian 1.0 1 2 0 1 1 0 3.00
Anderson 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0.00
1.0 1 2 2 1 0 0 9.00
Ramsey 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 7.36
Totals 7 5 3 4 5 0

hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB K AVG
Hampson CF 3 0 0 0 0 2 .263
C 		2 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Arenado 3B 2 1 0 0 1 0 .111
1B 		2 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Murphy 1B 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Daza CF-PR 1 0 0 0 1 0 .188
Story SS 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Nevin 3B 2 0 1 0 0 0 .375
Reynolds DH 2 0 0 0 1 0 .143
DH-PR 		2 1 0 0 0 1 .000
Tapia CF-LF 2 0 1 2 0 0 .320
2B 		0 1 0 0 1 0 .500
Valaika 2B 2 0 1 0 0 0 .364
Rodgers 2B-SS 1 1 0 0 0 0 .238
Tauchman RF 2 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Hilliard LF 2 0 1 2 0 1 .278
Wolters C 2 0 1 0 0 0 .182
Cuevas RF 2 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Gray P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Johnson P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowden P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 7 4 4 5

Hitting Summary

2B: Story 1 (1), Hilliard 1 (2), Wolters 1 (1)
RBI: Tapia 2 (9), Hilliard 2 (4)
SB: Story 1 (3)
TEAM RISP: 0-0
TEAM LOB: 0

pitchers

Player IP Hits R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
Gray 4.0 1 0 0 0 5 0 1.00
McGee 1.0 2 1 1 0 1 0 9.00
Shaw 1.0 1 1 1 1 0 0 9.82
Johnson 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
0.1 5 4 4 1 1 0 21.60
0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Bowden 1.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0.00
Totals 9 6 6 3 11 0
Game Info

