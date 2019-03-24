2:03
MLBTwins vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALDS Online, TV Channel, Start Time
Find out how to watch the Twins vs. the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|
SF
Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|
Oak
Athletics
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|4
|0
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Duggar CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.326
|Reed CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Solarte 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Longoria 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Belt 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.405
|Williamson RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Gerber RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.417
|Crawford SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Garcia C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Joe LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Sandoval DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Rodriguez P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gott P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bergen P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Grossman LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Chapman 3B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Pinder 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Piscotty RF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Barreto CF-RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Davis DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.077
|Profar 2B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Canha 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Semien SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|2B-PR
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Laureano CF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Hundley C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Anderson P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montas P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|5
|4
|5
|2
|7
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Duggar CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.326
|Reed CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Solarte 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Longoria 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Belt 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.405
|Williamson RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Gerber RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.417
|Crawford SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Garcia C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Joe LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Sandoval DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Rodriguez P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gott P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bergen P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Grossman LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Chapman 3B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Pinder 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Piscotty RF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Barreto CF-RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Davis DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.077
|Profar 2B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Canha 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Semien SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|2B-PR
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Laureano CF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Hundley C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Anderson P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montas P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|5
|4
|5
|2
|7