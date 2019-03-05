New York
Mets Mets 6-6
1
March 5, 2019 - Final
Drew Smith
vs
Jarlin Garcia
Miami
Marlins Marlins 4-7
3
March 5, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
NYM
Mets
 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 5
Mia
Marlins
 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 9 1
WP
Garcia
2-0, 0.00
LP
Smith
0-1, 0.00
SV
Quijada
(1)
Home Runs
WP Garcia Mia (2-0)
LP Smith NYM (0-1)
S Quijada Mia (1)
New York
Mets (6-6)
Miami
Marlins (4-7)

hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB K AVG
Nimmo DH 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083
DH-PH 		1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
SS 		1 1 0 0 2 0 .071
Guillorme SS 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Broxton CF 2 0 1 0 1 0 .231
Conforto RF 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
RF 		0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Davis 1B 3 0 1 1 1 0 .308
1B 		0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
C 		3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Sanchez C 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hechavarria 3B 3 0 1 0 0 0 .125
3B 		1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
LF 		3 0 1 0 1 2 .150
2B 		3 0 1 0 1 0 .176
Vargas P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avilan P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gsellman P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhame P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 6 1 6 7

Hitting Summary

RBI: Davis 1 (7)
TEAM RISP: 0-0
TEAM LOB: 0

pitchers

Player IP Hits R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
Vargas 2.1 4 0 0 1 2 0 2.08
Avilan 1.2 1 0 0 0 4 0 0.00
Diaz 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0.00
Gsellman 2.0 1 1 0 0 1 0 3.60
Smith 0.2 2 2 0 1 2 0 0.00
Rhame 0.1 0 0 0 1 0 0 7.36
Totals 9 3 0 3 11 0

hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB K AVG
Riddle SS 3 0 0 0 0 1 .053
SS 		2 0 1 1 0 0 .188
Anderson 3B 3 0 2 0 0 0 .389
Rivera 3B 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Walker 1B 2 0 0 0 1 1 .071
Marrero 1B 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
O'Brien RF 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Ramirez RF 1 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Castro 2B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Diaz 2B 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Alfaro C 2 0 2 0 0 0 .400
Galloway PR 0 0 0 0 0 0 .357
C 		2 1 1 0 0 0 .500
Brinson DH 3 0 1 0 0 1 .421
Sierra DH-PR 1 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Dean LF 2 0 0 0 0 2 .286
LF 		1 0 0 0 1 0 .100
Herrera CF 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Harrison CF 1 0 0 1 1 1 .250
Alcantara P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ferrell P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yamamoto P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quijada P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 9 2 3 11

Hitting Summary

2B: 1 (2), Anderson 1 (3), Herrera 1 (1)
RBI: 1 (3), Harrison 1 (2)
SB: Galloway 1 (2), Herrera 1 (2)
TEAM RISP: 0-0
TEAM LOB: 0

pitchers

Player IP Hits R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
Alcantara 3.2 1 0 0 4 3 0 2.35
Ferrell 1.1 1 0 0 0 2 0 0.00
Yamamoto 2.0 2 1 1 2 0 0 2.25
Garcia 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
Quijada 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 13.50
Totals 6 1 1 6 7 0
Game Info

