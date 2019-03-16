New York
Mets Mets 9-12
6
March 16, 2019 - Final
Seth Lugo
vs
Nick Anderson
Miami
Marlins Marlins 12-10
11
March 16, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
NYM
Mets
 2 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 6 11 1
Mia
Marlins
 0 0 0 0 5 4 0 2 11 13 0
WP
Anderson
1-0, 4.26
LP
Lugo
0-1, 4.66
Home Runs
Conforto 1 (2)
2 (2)
WP Anderson Mia (1-0)
LP Lugo NYM (0-1)
New York
Mets (9-12)
Miami
Marlins (12-10)

hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB K AVG
McNeil LF 3 1 1 1 0 2 .324
Davis LF-PH 2 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Alonso 1B 5 0 1 1 0 2 .341
Cano 2B 3 2 3 0 0 0 .457
Guillorme 2B 1 0 0 0 0 1 .379
Conforto RF 3 1 2 3 0 1 .244
Broxton CF 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Davis 3B 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289
3B 		1 0 0 0 0 0 .071
d'Arnaud C 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Lugo P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zamora P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
PH 		1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Peterson P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario SS 2 0 1 0 1 0 .400
SS 		1 0 0 0 0 1 .067
Lagares CF 3 1 1 0 0 1 .195
Nido C 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Vargas P 2 1 0 0 0 1 .000
Gsellman P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
PH-RF 		2 0 0 0 0 1 .129
Totals 37 6 11 5 1 14

Hitting Summary

2B: McNeil 1 (2), Cano 1 (2)
HR: Conforto 1 (2)
RBI: McNeil 1 (3), Alonso 1 (7), Conforto 3 (6)
SB: Rosario 1 (3)
TEAM RISP: 0-0
TEAM LOB: 0

pitchers

Player IP Hits R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
Vargas 4.0 5 4 4 2 4 0 3.65
Gsellman 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 4.15
Lugo 1.0 3 4 4 0 1 1 4.66
Zamora 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 7.94
Peterson 1.0 2 2 2 0 0 1 2.70
Totals 13 11 11 2 7 2

hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB K AVG
Granderson LF 3 0 1 2 0 0 .158
Cooper LF-PR 1 2 0 0 0 0 .379
Rojas 1B 3 0 3 1 0 0 .517
1B-PR 		2 3 2 5 0 0 .321
Walker 3B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Rivera 3B 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Castro 2B 3 0 1 1 0 1 .188
2B-PR 		1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Brinson CF 3 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Anderson P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Berti PH 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ferrell P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
O'Brien RF 2 0 0 0 1 1 .176
RF 		1 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Riddle SS 3 1 2 0 0 0 .216
Herrera PR-SS 1 1 0 0 0 1 .226
Wallach C 1 0 0 0 1 1 .214
C-PR 		2 2 1 0 0 0 .214
Alcantara P 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Conley P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marrero PH 1 1 1 1 0 0 .172
Galloway CF 2 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Totals 36 11 13 10 2 7

Hitting Summary

2B: Granderson 1 (1), Rojas 1 (2), Berti 1 (2), Marrero 1 (1), Galloway 1 (2)
HR: 2 (2)
RBI: Granderson 2 (3), Rojas 1 (5), 5 (8), Castro 1 (2), Marrero 1 (5)
SB: O'Brien 1 (1)
TEAM RISP: 0-0
TEAM LOB: 0

pitchers

Player IP Hits R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
Alcantara 3.1 9 6 6 1 7 1 4.70
Conley 1.2 1 0 0 0 2 0 2.45
Anderson 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 4.26
1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 9.00
Ferrell 0.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1.50
Totals 11 6 6 1 14 1
Game Info

