2:03
MLBTwins vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALDS Online, TV Channel, Start Time
Find out how to watch the Twins vs. the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|
Hou
Astros
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|10
|0
|
Mia
Marlins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Springer RF
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|PR-RF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Altuve 2B
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Brantley LF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Gurriel 1B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.359
|SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Reddick DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|DH-PH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Chirinos C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Stassi C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Toro 1B-3B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Mayfield 3B-SS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Kemp CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Verlander P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Deetz P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|1
|9
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Alfaro C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Granderson LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Ramirez LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Anderson 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.378
|Marrero 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Walker 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Rivera 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Castro 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Berti 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Cooper RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.425
|C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Brinson CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Moran P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.439
|SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Urena P
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Smith P
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|Brice P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Galloway CF-PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|17
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Springer RF
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|PR-RF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Altuve 2B
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Brantley LF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Gurriel 1B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.359
|SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Reddick DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|DH-PH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Chirinos C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Stassi C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Toro 1B-3B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Mayfield 3B-SS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Kemp CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Verlander P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Deetz P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|1
|9
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Alfaro C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Granderson LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Ramirez LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Anderson 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.378
|Marrero 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Walker 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Rivera 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Castro 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Berti 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Cooper RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.425
|C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Brinson CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Moran P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.439
|SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Urena P
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Smith P
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|Brice P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Galloway CF-PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|17