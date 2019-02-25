Miami
Marlins Marlins 1-2
5
February 25, 2019 - Final
Jarlin Garcia
vs
Casey Sadler
Tampa Bay
Rays Rays 0-4
2
February 25, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Mia
Marlins
 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 5 6 0
TB
Rays
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 9 1
WP
Garcia
1-0, 0.00
LP
Sadler
0-1, 7.71
SV
(1)
Home Runs
WP Garcia Mia (1-0)
LP Sadler TB (0-1)
S Mia (1)
Miami
Marlins (1-2)
Tampa Bay
Rays (0-4)

hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB K AVG
Herrera 2B 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
2B 		1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Dean LF 3 1 2 2 0 0 .400
Ramirez LF 0 1 0 0 0 0 .333
Anderson 3B 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Berti 3B 1 1 1 1 0 0 .250
O'Brien 1B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
1B 		0 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Harrison CF 2 0 0 0 0 1 .400
CF 		2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Galloway RF 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Sierra RF 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
DH 		2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Diaz DH-PH 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Holaday C 2 1 1 0 0 1 .500
C 		2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Rivera SS 2 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Marrero SS 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Urena P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ferrell P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brigham P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gallen P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 6 4 0 7

Hitting Summary

3B: Berti 1 (1)
RBI: Dean 2 (2), Berti 1 (1), 1 (1)
SB: Dean 1 (1)
TEAM RISP: 0-0
TEAM LOB: 0

pitchers

Player IP Hits R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
Urena 1.2 3 0 0 2 1 0 0.00
Garcia 1.1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.00
Ferrell 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.00
Brigham 2.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0.00
Gallen 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0.00
Gonzalez 0.2 2 1 1 2 1 0 13.50
1.1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0.00
Totals 9 2 1 7 7 0

hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB K AVG
Lowe 1B 4 0 2 0 0 1 .429
1B 		1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pham LF 3 0 1 0 0 0 .444
LF 		1 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Wendle 2B 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Solak 2B 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Diaz 3B 2 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Brosseau 3B 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500
McCarthy CF 2 0 2 0 1 0 .600
CF 		2 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Robertson SS 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Fox SS 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Zunino DH 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Cronenworth DH-PH 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
RF 		2 0 0 0 0 1 .333
RF 		2 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Perez C 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
C 		1 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Poche P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sadler P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moore P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kittredge P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wood P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P 		0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 9 2 7 7

Hitting Summary

RBI: 1 (1), 1 (1)
TEAM RISP: 0-0
TEAM LOB: 0

pitchers

Player IP Hits R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
Poche 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.40
Sadler 1.1 2 2 2 0 2 0 7.71
Drake 0.2 1 1 0 0 1 0 0.00
Moore 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
Kittredge 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
Wood 1.1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
1.2 1 2 2 0 1 0 6.75
Totals 6 5 4 0 7 0
Game Info

