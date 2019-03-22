2:03
MLBTwins vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALDS Online, TV Channel, Start Time
Find out how to watch the Twins vs. the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|
NYM
Mets
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0
|
Hou
Astros
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|7
|12
|1
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Nimmo LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Lagares CF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Conforto RF
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Smith 1B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.362
|Ramos C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Davis 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Guillorme SS
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.371
|Hechavarria 2B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Vargas P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Diaz P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|2
|3
|8
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Springer DH
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|DH-PH
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Altuve 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Mayfield 2B-PH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Bregman 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Brantley RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Reed 1B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Correa SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Alvarez LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Gurriel 1B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.371
|PR-RF
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chirinos C
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.344
|C-PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Diaz LF-SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|PR-SS
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Straw CF
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.381
|Peacock P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guduan P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emanuel P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|3
|5
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Nimmo LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Lagares CF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Conforto RF
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Smith 1B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.362
|Ramos C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Davis 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Guillorme SS
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.371
|Hechavarria 2B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Vargas P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Diaz P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|2
|3
|8
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|Springer DH
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|DH-PH
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Altuve 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Mayfield 2B-PH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Bregman 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Brantley RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Reed 1B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Correa SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Alvarez LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Gurriel 1B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.371
|PR-RF
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chirinos C
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.344
|C-PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Diaz LF-SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|PR-SS
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Straw CF
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.381
|Peacock P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guduan P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emanuel P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|3
|5