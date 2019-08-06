Chicago
White Sox White Sox 50-61
5
August 6, 2019 - Final
Dylan Cease
vs
Daniel Norris
Detroit
Tigers Tigers 32-78
3
August 6, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CWS
White Sox
 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 5 13 2
Det
Tigers
 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 10 0
WP
Cease
2-4, 6.00
LP
Norris
3-9, 4.76
SV
Colome
(22)
Home Runs
Abreu 1 (24)
Castillo 1 (6)
Rogers 1 (2)
WP Cease CWS (2-4)
LP Norris Det (3-9)
S Colome CWS (22)

White Sox open doubleheader with 5-3 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) Dylan Cease has two victories so far in this, the right-hander's rookie season.

Both have been against the bumbling Detroit Tigers.

Cease pitched five solid innings and Jose Abreu homered and drove in three runs to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 5-3 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Welington Castillo also homered for Chicago, and Jake Rogers went deep for Detroit.

Cease (2-4) allowed two runs and seven hits, striking out six with one walk. He also beat Detroit on July 3 before losing his next four starts.

''I think he continues to improve,'' manager Rick Renteria said. ''Obviously we'd like to get him to the point where he's more efficient and we can get him deeper into the games, but right now as he continues to learn, we'll take it.''

This was obviously a favorable matchup. The Tigers are 10-45 since the start of June.

Three relievers finished for the White Sox. Alex Colome allowed a run in the ninth but held on for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

Daniel Norris (3-9) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Abreu gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with a first-inning homer, his 24th of the season. That opposite-field drive came on the 11th pitch of the at-bat.

''It was a battle,'' Norris said. ''I tried to mix in a two-seam there and sort of just left it middle. He put a decent swing on it and it went over the wall. I wasn't executing great in the first. I think if I make my pitches there, the at-bat's over.''

Adam Engel hit an RBI double in the second before the Tigers rallied. Brandon Dixon tripled and scored for Detroit in the third to make it 2-1, then Rogers tied it with a fourth-inning homer.

Abreu put the White Sox up 3-2 with an RBI double in the fifth. Castillo, activated from the family medical emergency leave list before the game, went deep in the sixth to give Chicago a two-run lead again. Castillo was the 26th man for the White Sox for the doubleheader. Reliever Matt Hall was the 26th man for Detroit.

The White Sox added another run in the ninth on Abreu's RBI single. Harold Castro hit a run-scoring single of his own for Detroit to make it 5-3.

MOVIE REFERENCE

MLB.com released player nicknames that will go on uniforms during Players' Weekend from Aug. 23-25. White Sox reliever Evan Marshall has chosen ''FORGETTING SARAH'' - a reference to the movie.

''It's `Forgetting Sarah Marshall' - it's a hilarious movie,'' he said. ''I thought, if they can squeeze it on a jersey, it would be a funny one.''

CLAIM

The Tigers claimed right-hander David McKay off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo. He made his major league debut with the Mariners this season, allowing four earned runs in seven innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Detroit put INF Jeimer Candelario (left thumb sprain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled INF Dawel Lugo from Toledo. Manager Ron Gardenhire did not sound optimistic about Candelario. ''His hand's not good,'' Gardenhire said. ''It's not broken or anything but he's definitely not going to be available. It's going to be a while.''

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Hector Santiago makes his White Sox debut in the second game of the doubleheader. Chicago purchased his contract from Triple-A Charlotte and transferred LHP Manny Banuelos to the 60-day injured list.

Tigers: RHP Drew VerHagen (1-2) takes the mound in the second game.

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
@
  • The White Sox have won five of eight games against the Tigers, with both teams lighting up the scoreboard. Chicago's 6.75 runs per game and .311 batting average against Detroit are its highest against any single opponent this season, while the Tigers' 6.25 runs per game vs. the White Sox is their highest output against any team.
  • Chicago (3.09 runs per game) and Detroit (3.50) are baseball's lowest-scoring teams since the All-Star break. Both teams are hitting .228 since the break, tied for worst in the AL, and the White Sox have the lowest on-base (.270) and slugging (.342), and most strikeouts (241) since the break.
  • The Tigers haven't been able to capitalize on their opportunities since the All-Star break. Despite having 184 at-bats with runners in scoring position since the break, 10th in MLB, Detroit is hitting .190 in those situations, the worst rate in baseball.
  • Three Chicago relievers rank in the top 10 in American League ERA since July 1, among pitchers who've thrown at least 10 innings: Evan Marshall (0.79, fourth), Jace Fry (0.90, fifth) and Aaron Bummer (1.35, 10th). Overall, Chicago's bullpen ERA of 3.42 since July 1 ranks third in the AL.
  • Miguel Cabrera enters the series riding a seven-game hit streak, his third-longest this year, and is slashing .393/.433/.679 over that span. That OPS of 1.112 is his second-highest over any seven-game span this season.

