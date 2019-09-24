Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 79-77
1
September 24, 2019 - Final
Nick Vincent
vs
Tanner Rainey
Washington
Nationals Nationals 87-69
4
September 24, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phi
Phillies
 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0
Was
Nationals
 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 4 7 0
WP
Rainey
2-3, 4.08
LP
Vincent
1-4, 4.64
SV
Hudson
(4)
Home Runs
WP Rainey Was (2-3)
LP Vincent Phi (1-4)
S Hudson Was (4)

Silent Harper, Phils eliminated with 4-1 loss to Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) Bryce Harper appeared in the visiting clubhouse just as reporters were told it was time to leave, so his thoughts on the Philadelphia Phillies officially getting eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to his former club would need to wait.

Harper, the $330 million right fielder and ex-Nationals star, was booed each time he strode to the plate, then heard cheers after each out he made in a 1-for-4 performance, as Philadelphia was beaten 4-1 by Washington in a doubleheader opener Tuesday.

''We've felt some sting already,'' Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said about his 79-77 club, which entered Tuesday in third place and 16 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. ''I think we're going to continue to feel some sting.''

Anthony Rendon drove in Washington's first two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 124, and the Nationals moved closer to clinching an NL wild-card berth.

By day's end, Washington could be assured of returning to the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years after sitting out in 2018. To clinch, the Nationals needed a sweep of Philadelphia plus a loss by the Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh.

It's quite a turnaround from a terrible start that put the Nationals at 19-31 in May and had folks calling for manager Dave Martinez to lose his job.

''We knew nothing was going to be won or lost in the first five months,'' said shortstop Trea Turner, who had three hits, ''and now we're in a good spot.''

It was a bullpen day for the Phillies, and Washington's first hit didn't come until Turner led off the fourth with a double off the visitors' third pitcher. Turner took third on a sacrifice bunt, then came home on a tying fly by Rendon.

Washington took a 2-1 lead in the sixth thanks again to a flyball by Rendon, this one off Nick Vincent (1-4) and caught by Harper in right. Turner reached on an infield single and moved to third on Adam Eaton's double.

''I've said this all year long and I'll keep saying it: For me, Rendon is the MVP,'' manager Dave Martinez said. ''What he means to this organization, this city, our lineup, is tremendous. He's earned all the accolades he's going to get.''

Tanner Rainey (2-3) struck out two in a 1-2-3 sixth, and Daniel Hudson threw a perfect ninth for his fourth save in six chances with Washington.

The day game was a makeup of a June 18 rainout. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was scheduled to start the night game for Washington and Aaron Nola for Philadelphia.

Martinez gave his strongest indication yet that Scherzer would start Game 163 if the Nationals do, indeed, qualify for the wild-card playoff on Oct. 1.

''If you look at the schedule right now, that's Max's day,'' Martinez said, ''and he's one of the best.''

The Phillies, meanwhile, were left pondering a wasted season and thinking ahead to what might come next.

''Obviously, it's disappointing,'' first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. ''You set out at the beginning of the year, the beginning of the offseason, spring training, whatever it may be, with the goal in mind, right? And obviously we've come up short this year.''

Asked about his future as the skipper, Kapler replied: ''There's going to be plenty of opportunity to reflect. I love this organization. I love this team, specifically. I love working for this front office. I love working for this ownership group. I'm going to manage this club as long as I can, because I think I give us a great chance to win and I care deeply about the success of this franchise.''

BYE-BYE, BRAD

Phillies LF Brad Miller was ejected for arguing after striking out in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Juan Nicasio (rotator cuff tendinitis) was activated from the 10-day injured list after being out for a month.

Nationals: C Kurt Suzuki (right elbow) was not going to start either game Tuesday because Martinez wants to let him take it easy in the hopes of having him available for the playoffs. ''He's about 70-75 percent right now, and he's progressing, so I'd rather not push the envelope right now and just get him ready,'' Martinez said. ''Hopefully by Friday or Saturday, he'll be ready to catch.''

UP NEXT

Washington RHP Anibal Sanchez (10-8, 3.91 ERA) pitches against LHP Drew Smyly (4-7, 6.44) on Wednesday.

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
@
  • The Nationals and Phillies are set to play the majors' first five-game series of the season. Washington is 9-5 against Philadelphia this year, averaging 5.57 runs per game, the franchise's most in a single season against the Phillies since Montreal averaged 5.92 runs in 1999.
  • Juan Soto is slashing .324/.415/.657 with nine homers, 26 RBI and 26 runs in his 27 games against the Phillies since the start of last season, while Anthony Rendon has a .369/.446/.739 slash line with nine home runs, 14 doubles, 24 RBI and 28 runs. Rendon's doubles and runs are the most by any player against Philadelphia since the start of last season.
  • Patrick Corbin takes the ball on five days' rest in the opener after giving up two unearned runs over six innings in a win at St. Louis on Tuesday. He has gone 3-4 with a 4.01 ERA in 15 outings with five days' between starts compared to going 8-3 with a 2.41 ERA in 13 starts on four days' rest.
  • Zach Eflin, the Phillies' scheduled starter for the opener, allowed an unearned run over seven innings to beat the Braves his last time out. Eflin is 2-1 with a 1.57 ERA and .577 opponents' OPS over his last five starts after going 0-4 with an 11.64 ERA and 1.127 opponents' OPS in his previous five starts.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .194 with three extra-base hits in his last eight games after hitting .414 with seven extra-base hits in his prior seven. Since August 1, Realmuto is batting .186 with a .665 OPS in 15 games vs. NL East clubs, compared to hitting .339 with a 1.084 OPS in 29 games against all other teams.

