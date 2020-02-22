Ronald Acuña Jr. thought he hit a home run but it turned out to be just a single that cost the Atlanta Braves a run as the lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 in game one of the NLDS. Teammate Freddie Freeman and manager Brian Snitker criticized Acuña for failing to hustle out of the box and leg out a double. This isn’t the first time he’s been chastised for lack of hustle, but SI Now hosts Robin Lundberg and Amy Campbell discuss if this should even happen in a postseason game.