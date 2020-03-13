The New York Mets fired manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons with the team. He started off hot in the Big Apple, winning 11 of the team’s first 12 games in 2018. After missing the postseason with an 86-76 record this season, Callaway ends his Mets tenure with a 163-161 record. With an opening in baseball’s biggest market, SI Now hosts Robin Lundberg and Amy Campbell assess how attractive the job is.
Ronald Acuña Jr. thought he hit a home run but it turned out to be just a single that cost the Atlanta Braves a run as the lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 in game one of the NLDS. Teammate Freddie Freeman and manager Brian Snitker criticized Acuña for failing to hustle out of the box and leg out a double. This isn’t the first time he’s been chastised for lack of hustle, but SI Now hosts Robin Lundberg and Amy Campbell discuss if this should even happen in a postseason game.