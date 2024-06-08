Giants Star Shares Elite Company with Yankees Sluggers After Torrid Month
The San Francisco Giants have begun to slow down after their hot stretch in May, but that's not the case for everyone on the team.
Outfielder Heliot Ramos had a solid month after being recalled on the eighth. His June, though, has been a different level of dominant.
A graphic shown on the NBCS Broadcast Friday night pointed out the company that Ramos is in with his performance during the first week.
He was slashing an absurd .455/.586/.865 entering the June 8 matchup against the Texas Rangers, before hitting another home run to give him four to go along with 10 RBIs.
His 1.450 OPS is within the Top 5 for June.
Rounding out the rest of those spots are a group of All-Star sluggers: New York Yankees players Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez.
If Ramos' bat can perform near those levels at a consistent rate, it would be an incredible outcome for the Giants.
The 24-year-old was the ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in their pipeline, but has far outperformed that designation so far. He was the No. 19 overall selection in the 2017 MLB draft and made his debut in 2022 after being a former top prospect. He played in 24 games last year, but struggled with a .537 OPS.
The Puerto Rico native started this season in Triple A where he had a .953 OPS through 30 games. San Francisco decided to give him another chance because of all the injuries to their outfield, and he's knocked it out of the park, both literally and figuratively.
To go along with his success at the plate, he's also been valuable on the defensive side of the ball across all positions in the outfield.
His 1.5 WAR ranks fourth on the team. He's the only position player with less than 30 games played that has above 1.0 in the entire league.
The future of the outfield looks better than it did at the start of the year.
The Giants should be able to trot out both Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee to give them one of MLB's best outfield duos.
Another bat could be added to that group in left field, but it's a more than solid start.
Ramos could also potentially work himself into a spot on the All-Star roster if this play keeps up, with current favorite LaMonte Wade Jr. still sidelined with a hamstring injury.