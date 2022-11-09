Former SF Giants slugger strikes out in school board bid

Skip to main content

Former SF Giants slugger Aubrey Huff strikes out in school board bid

Former SF Giants slugger Aubrey Huff got embarrassed in his bid to join the Solana Beach School District board.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Aubrey Huff won two rings with the SF Giants in 2010 in 2012. Since then, he's been taking a lot of L's.

Huff's political career seems to have gone the way of his baseball career, as the baseball player-turned-conservative firebrand was soundly defeated in his campaign for the school board of Solana Beach, a town just north of San Diego. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Huff got 19.4 percent of the vote, almost exactly matching his .192 batting average from his final season in the majors in 2012.

Since his career ended, Huff has desperately tried to stay in the spotlight. He wrote a confessional memoir about his struggles with anxiety, depression, and drug addiction during his time with the Giants. He milked the "Rally Thong" gimmick from the 2010 for all its worth - a photo of Huff mugging with the thong is his mouth is still the cover image on his website. After years of running a fairly normal sports podcast, the Trump era and COVID-19 awakened an even less likable side of Huff.

He eventually got disinvited from the Giants' 2010 championship reunion due to his online behavior - tweeting about kidnapping Iranian women, for one - and eventually Twitter permanently banned him for COVID disinformation. It's hard to tell what Huff wanted to bring to the school board because he didn't get any endorsements or campaign contributions, and he wouldn't respond to a newspaper asking for his views.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now he's lost in a landslide, ironically a huge problem in Solana Beach because of climate change, something Huff also doesn't believe in.

Ultimately, the voters treated Huff like J.C. Romero did in 2011.

Goodbye, Aubrey Huff's political career. It's going about as well as his time playing second base.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

SF Giants first baseman Aubrey Huff. (2012)
San Francisco Giants News

Former SF Giants slugger strikes out in school board bid

By Sean Keane
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge jogs to the outfield. Could he be the SF Giants next free-agent splash?
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Report: SF Giants are "going after some big boys" in free agency

By Sean Keane
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants free-agent preview: Astros RHP Justin Verlander

By JD Salazar
SF Giants starter Carlos Rodón
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón opts out of contract

By Natasha Welingkar
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa smiles as he jogs to the dugout. (2022)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Ranking the top 50 MLB free agents: Who fits the SF Giants?

By Marc Delucchi, Sean Keane, JD Salazar and Natasha Welingkar
Astros manager talks to outfielder Mauricio Dubón. Both were former SF Giants.
San Francisco Giants History

Former SF Giants Dusty Baker and Mauricio Dubón win World Series

By Sean Keane
USATSI_19176911_168399441_lowres
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants free-agent breakdown: Yankees star Aaron Judge

By JD Salazar
SF Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Jeff Passan expects SF Giants to be a top-3 spender in free agency

By Natasha Welingkar