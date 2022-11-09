Former SF Giants slugger strikes out in school board bid

Aubrey Huff won two rings with the SF Giants in 2010 in 2012. Since then, he's been taking a lot of L's.

Huff's political career seems to have gone the way of his baseball career, as the baseball player-turned-conservative firebrand was soundly defeated in his campaign for the school board of Solana Beach, a town just north of San Diego. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Huff got 19.4 percent of the vote, almost exactly matching his .192 batting average from his final season in the majors in 2012.

Since his career ended, Huff has desperately tried to stay in the spotlight. He wrote a confessional memoir about his struggles with anxiety, depression, and drug addiction during his time with the Giants. He milked the "Rally Thong" gimmick from the 2010 for all its worth - a photo of Huff mugging with the thong is his mouth is still the cover image on his website. After years of running a fairly normal sports podcast, the Trump era and COVID-19 awakened an even less likable side of Huff.

He eventually got disinvited from the Giants' 2010 championship reunion due to his online behavior - tweeting about kidnapping Iranian women, for one - and eventually Twitter permanently banned him for COVID disinformation. It's hard to tell what Huff wanted to bring to the school board because he didn't get any endorsements or campaign contributions, and he wouldn't respond to a newspaper asking for his views.

Now he's lost in a landslide, ironically a huge problem in Solana Beach because of climate change, something Huff also doesn't believe in.

Ultimately, the voters treated Huff like J.C. Romero did in 2011.

Goodbye, Aubrey Huff's political career. It's going about as well as his time playing second base.