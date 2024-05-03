San Francisco Giants Starter Graduates From Top 100 Prospect Rankings
After Baseball America released its May Top 100 prospect rankings, San Francisco Giants left-handed starter Kyle Harrison graduated from the rankings due to service time.
Harrison was the Giants’ third-round pick in 2020 out of De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif. After a quick run through the organization’s minor league system, he joined San Francisco last season and pitched seven games, going 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA.
The 22-year-old has made seven starts so far in 2024 and is 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA. He’s already pitched more innings than last season (38.0) and has 38 strikeouts and 10 walks.
In the minor leagues he went 9-9 with a 3.32 ERA with 452 strikeouts and 149 walks.
Harrison was No. 25 in the site’s rankings in April.
The Giants have two prospects in the Top 100.
First baseman Bryce Eldridge dropped slightly from No. 58 and No. 60. The left-handed hitting Eldridge was San Francisco's first-round pick last July out of Madison High School in Vienna, Va.
The 19-year-old is playing with the Class A San Jose Giants and is batting .196 with two home runs and seven RBI.
Shortstop Marco Luciano dropped from No. 64 to No. 69 in the last month.
The Dominican Republic native is in his first full season with Triple-A Sacramento and after 25 games he is slashing .284/.420/.389/.809 with one home runs and 17 RBI.
The former international signee is 22 and has played in the Giants’ organization since 2019. He’s a lifetime .261 hitter with 56 home runs and 206 RBI.