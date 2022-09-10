SF Giants: Young trio leads the way in 5-2 victory over Cubs

The SF Giants ended their five-game losing streak on Saturday with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Given their place in the standings, the Giants know reaching the playoffs is a pipe dream. However, how they won on Saturday was a positive sign of how the franchise could bounce back from their disappointing season in 2023.

It all starts with the trio of Logan Webb, Joey Bart, and David Villar.

Webb was already a foundational piece on the Giants roster heading into this season. The Rocklin, California native emerged in 2021 as one of the best young starters in MLB, but he has shown the ability to make adjustments throughout this more rocky 2022 season. After racking up 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings last year, Webb has reverted to the more contact-prone sinkerball he was in the minors. Still, on Saturday, as has been the case for most of the season, he's shown the ability to be effective anyway.

The Cubs scored a run in the first and second inning off of Webb, although the second-inning run might not have scored if not for a misplay by Luis González in right field. Despite the early struggles, though, Webb buckled down and completed seven innings for a Giants team that desperately needed to give their bullpen a rest. Webb finished with six strikeouts and did not surrender a walk. Having already eclipsed his career high for innings in a season, it's impressive to see him maintaining the ability to be effective late in the year.

Bart was the top prospect with lofty expectations after Buster Posey surprisingly retired last offseason. Bart's ugly start to the season has been well-documented, but his impressive performance in the second half has solidified his place as the Giants' catcher of the future. Bart was 3-for-4 in Saturday's victory, highlighted by a 400-foot two-run homer off Cubs starter Marcus Stroman in the top of the second inning. Bart is now hitting .233/.313/.411 on the season with an OPS north of .800 since the start of August.

Finally, Villar, the breakout prospect this year at Triple-A, continued his recent stretch of hot-hitting with a 2-for-4 afternoon that included an RBI-double and solo homer. Villar's overall numbers were bad in his first big-league stint earlier this year, but he now has a .228/.351/.457 triple-slash across 111 big-league plate appearances. While it's far from a guarantee that Villar will be able to replicate that level of success going forward, the 25-year-old infielder has proven that he deserves an opportunity to contribute in 2023.

John Brebbia and Camilo Doval, the Giants young fireballer closer, each picked up where Webb left off and threw shutout innings in the eighth and ninth to solidify San Francisco's 5-2 victory.

The Giants may not be the most exciting team in MLB right now, but young players like Webb, Bart, and Villar finishing the season strong put San Francisco in the best possible position heading into the offseason. During his press conference with the media after the game, manager Gabe Kapler reiterated, "Those two players, David [Villar] and Joey [Bart], showing real development, getting the support they need from their teammates, is really important to the future of this organization."

The front office will still need to make a splash in free agency, but it's easier to see them reemerging as a contender next season if Joey Bart and David Villar can join Logan Webb as foundational pieces.

The SF Giants are now 66-73 on the season and 10 games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League. They will try to win the series against the Cubs tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 5:08 PM Pacific.