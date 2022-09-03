SF Giants LHP José Álvarez undergoes Tommy John surgery

The SF Giants revealed in a press release that left-handed pitcher José Álvarez underwent UCL surgery, commonly known as Tommy John surgery, on Wednesday. Álvarez had been out since June 11th but suffered a setback in his rehab last month. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle first reported that Álvarez was likely headed for UCL surgery late in August.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The timing of the injury comes at a particularly frustrating time for Álvarez, who is slated to become a free agent at the end of the season. Since it usually takes 12-18 months for players to return to the field, Álvarez is unlikely to be able to make an MLB appearance in 2023.

Álvarez has been one of the most consistent relievers in MLB over his career. From 2014-2021, Álvarez had a 3.14 ERA in 412 appearances, having never posted an ERA above 3.88 over that span. Coming off a career year in 2021, when Álvarez had a 2.37 ERA in 61 games with the Giants, he was poised to be a key part of San Francisco's bullpen.

However, Álvarez struggled mightily this season. His command wavered, leading to the worst walk and home run rates of his career. He recorded a 5.28 ERA in 21 appearances before hitting the injured list. Needless to say, the injury that would eventually end his season likely fueled his poor performance.

Given his struggles in 2022, it was already unlikely that any MLB team would offer Álvarez a big-league contract this offseason. Now with the injury, those chances are even slimmer.

The SF Giants could re-sign Álvarez to a minor-league deal this offseason so they can work with him as he goes through rehab. However, it's most likely that Álvarez will go unsigned this offseason and work on his own to get back into shape. Then, if all goes well, he will likely hold a showcase for scouts around this time next year to try and land his next contract.