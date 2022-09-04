SF Giants claim infielder off waivers from Angels

The SF Giants added to their upper minor-league depth on Sunday, claiming one of the best hitters at Triple-A over the past few years, infielder José Rojas, off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Rojas was immediately optioned to Triple-A. To make room on the 40-man roster for Rojas, the Giants moved first baseman Brandon Belt to the 60-day injured list. Belt is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week.

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Rojas has appeared in 22 games with the Angels this season, posting a horrendous .125/.140/.161 triple-slash in 57 plate appearances. However, in more consistent playing time at Triple-A, Rojas has hit .275/.350/.571 with 18 home runs in 62 games. Rojas was more productive in his first taste of MLB action last season, appearing in 61 games with the Angels and recording a .208/.277/.399 line.

Already 29, Rojas has spent the majority of his time with the Angels Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake since 2018. Over that span, he has been one of the most productive hitters in the Pacific Coast League, maintaining a .277/.344/.524 triple-slash with a solid 21.3% strikeout rate.

Rojas is limited defensively but has plenty of versatility. He has played at first, second, and third base on the infield and at both outfield corners in each of the past two seasons. A below-average runner, Rojas is limited in the outfield, but has graded out as an above-average defender at third, according to Outs Above Average.

If the SF Giants keep Rojas on the 40-man roster, the Anaheim native has an option remaining after this season, which would give San Francisco's front office the flexibility to bounce Rojas between the big-league roster and Triple-A next year. However, given the constant churn at the back of the Giants' 40-man roster, fans will have to wait to see if he is a part of the front office's future plans.