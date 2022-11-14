SF Giants add former top-100 prospect Isan Díaz to 40-man roster

The SF Giants have added former top-100 prospect Isan Díaz to their 40-man roster after an extremely productive season with their Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento. Díaz seemed headed for a late-season call up before suffering a season-ending injury. He was slated to become a minor-league free agent if the Giants had not added him to the 40-man roster.

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Díaz was drafted out of high school in the second round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks and decided to forego his commitment to Vanderbilt and turned pro. Following an impressive season at the Pioneer League in 2015, the Diamondbacks traded Díaz, Aaron Hill, Chase Anderson, and cash to the Brewers for Jean Segura and Tyler Wagner.

In Díaz's first year of full-season ball, he hit .264/.358/.469 with 20 home runs at Single-A. Just 20 at the time, Díaz emerged as a consensus top-100 prospect, ranking as 93rd, 65th, and 59th on Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, and Baseball Prospectus' respective prospect lists that offseason.

However, Díaz struggled to translate that power to better competition, struggling at High-A in 2017. The following offseason, Díaz was traded once again, this time to the Miami Marlins along with Lewis Brinson as a headliner in the package that brought Christian Yelich to Milwaukee.

Díaz made his big-league debut with the Marlins in 2019 and had MLB stints in each of the next three seasons, receiving extensive everyday opportunities at second base in 2019 and 2021. While Díaz posted respectable strikeout (27.8%) and walk (10.6%) rates in his 500 plate appearances with the Marlins, he struggled to generate enough hard contact to hold onto a starting job, hitting just .185/.275/.287.

Giants acquired Díaz in a trade for a player to be named later or cash (since no player has been exchanged at this point in time, it seems likely that the Giants only surrendered cash) early in the 2022 season and was arguably the team's second-best best player at Triple-A behind David Villar.

Díaz hit .275/.377/.574 with 23 home runs in 83 games with the Sacramento River Cats in 2022. The Giants appeared to be planning to give him another MLB opportunity in September before an injury cut his season short.

Díaz has had success at Triple-A before, posting even better numbers in 2021, so his productivity at the big-league level is far from guaranteed. However, the Giants pushed his defensive versatility this season, playing him at shortstop and third base on top of second base.

The SF Giants love making moves on their 40-man roster, which generally gives fans reason to be cautious about getting attached to any player. However, Díaz was going to be a minor-league free agent if they did not add him to the roster. The fact that they chose to do so suggests they envision him staying in the organization through at least next season.