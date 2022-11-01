Report: SF Giants are making a run at Taiwanese RHP Chen-Hsun Lee

The SF Giants are trying to entice Taiwanese right-handed pitcher Chen-Hsun Lee to join their organization, according to a report by Yahoo Sports Taiwan. The Giants have offered Lee a signing bonus worth more than $600,000, per the report. The Giants were recently one of several teams in attendance at Lee's recent outing in the under-23 Baseball World Cup.

"The Major League Giants have offered a sincere signing bonus," the article wrote (translated with assistance from Yandex Translate). "Although the figure is not as high as the million-dollar offer Lee received before the injury in high school, it is higher than the $500,000 given to Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang by the Athletics last year, $600,000 for Yu-Min Lin by the Diamondbacks, and $500,000 Hung-Leng Chang received to join the Pirates at the beginning of the year."

Lee is a 20-year-old starting pitcher who has a long track record to entice professional scouts. In fact, Lee first showed up on the international stage in the Little League World Series in 2013. He eventually touched 96 mph with his fastball in high school and was expected to receive a seven-figure bonus to forego college. However, he suffered a torn UCL and ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery.

A couple of years removed from surgery, Lee appears to be returning to his pre-surgery form, sitting in the low-90s and touching 94 mph in an excellent outing against Mexico in the Bronze Medal game last week. He also flashed an advanced feel for a breaking ball.

Lee surrendered one run across five innings pitched with four strikeouts and one walk. Over the course of the Cup, he recorded seven strikeouts against one walk in seven innings pitched while allowing two earned runs in two appearances.

Due to his age and lack of professional experience, Lee is subject to MLB's amateur international free agent restrictions, which caps the amount of money each organization can spend each cycle. It seems unlikely that the Giants still have more than $600,000 of pool space left in the 2021-22 cycle. Granted, the Giants just signed Cuban pitching prospect Ubert Mejías for a $200,000 signing bonus last week.

However, with the 2022-23 cycle set to start in January, the Giants have flexibility even if they currently lack the space to sign the young righty by waiting until January, when he could headline a class that is already expected to include top power-hitting prospect Rayner Arias.

If Lee turns down the Giants offer, he could turn pro with the NPB in Japan before being posted to MLB teams sometime down the line. While he could head stateside sooner, Lee could avoid the cap on IFA players if he spends six years in the NPB.

Chen-Hsun Lee would be the first notable amateur prospect signed out of Asia by the SF Giants in franchise history. While San Francisco has signed several prominent players out of Asia (Tsuyoshi Shinjo, Kensuke Tanaka, Jae-Gyun Hwang, Darin Ruf, etc.), they were signed out of professional leagues.