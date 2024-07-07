3 Bats San Francisco Giants Should Target at Trade Deadline
The San Francisco Giants have had a rollercoaster 2024 MLB season thus far. While they are 44-46 on the year, they are about to get some major reinforcements.
On the pitching side of things, Blake Snell, Robbie Ray, and Alex Cobb will be back in the near future. All three of those players are capable starters who can make a major impact down the stretch of the season.
With the MLB trade deadline coming up later this month, the Giants could use more offensive help. They should be looking for players that can help them win this season and for years to come.
All of that being said, here are three bats San Francisco should target in potential trade discussions.
3. Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs
Bellinger would be higher on this list if he didn't have potential outs in the future years of his contract. He is under contract for two more years after 2024, but he could opt-out in either of those two. More than likely, he'll be looking to hit the open market after this season to see if he can get a better deal.
During the 2024 with the Cubs, Bellinger has played in 76 games. He has been hitting .270/.330/.417 to go along with nine home runs and 37 RBI.
If the Giants could keep him long-term, Bellinger would be an excellent target. He would bring the kind of offensive production that San Francisco needs, while also giving them versatility by playing either first base or in the outfield.
2. Jazz Chisholm, Miami Marlins
Next up, the Giants could consider pursuing a dynamic young outfielder with huge upside. At 26 years of age, Chisholm still has two more years left on his contract after 2024.
So far during the 2024 season with the Marlins, Chisholm has played well. However, he still has plenty of room to develop at the plate.
In 86 games, Chisholm has hit .258/.328/.412 and has contributed 10 home runs and 40 RBI. He has also stolen 16 bases. He has bigger potential than he has shown at the plate and is a threat on the basepath. Defensively, the speed he brings to the outfield is impactful.
1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Not long ago, San Francisco was urged to make a push to acquire Mike Trout. With where the Angels are as a franchise, they're more likely than ever to actually consider a potential Trout trade.
He has been recovering from a knee injury this season and has only played in 29 games. He has started running on a treadmill and is working his way towards a return to the field.
While he may not be a piece that comes back and impacts the 2024 season a lot, acquiring him for the future would be wise. Trout could turn around the future outlook for the Giants. If they could find a way to get a deal done, it would be the best possible move San Francisco could make.